Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Predicted to Garner a Revenue of US$ 1,116.38 Million at a CAGR of 11.9% during the 2020-2027 Period | Axtria, Inc.; IQVIA Inc.;Syneos Health; and Optum, Inc.

Worldwide Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market was valued at US$ 1,116.38 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 2,699.56 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027.



Health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services play a significant role in drug approval and reimbursement with payers. The HEOR services allow to evaluate the economics of treatment and quantify the associated results.

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market – by Service

Economic Modelling/Evaluation

Real-World Data Analysis and Information Systems

Clinical Outcome

Market Access Solutions and Reimbursement

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market – by Service Provider

Consultancy

Contract Research Organizations

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market – by End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Biotech/Pharma Companies

Government Organizations

Key companies Included in Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market:-

Axtria, Inc.; Avalon Health Economics LLC; MEDLIOR; PHARMALEX GMBH; Analysis Group; ICON PLC; IQVIA Inc.; McKESSON CORPORATION; Syneos Health; and Optum, Inc.

What’s included:-

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

The research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The healthcare economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market is expected to witness substantial growth post-pandemic. The global healthcare infrastructure observed limitations and capabilities during the sudden emergence of coronavirus. In order to deal with such situations in years to come, healthcare organizations as well as governments are expected to increase the utilization of HEOR services, which would eventually drive the market. Moreover, increase in demand for advanced data analysis technologies is anticipated to drive the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over; the Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market report covers the impact of the coronavirus on the top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

