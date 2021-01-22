Health Coaching Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2027

The rising awareness for behavioral & mental health is anticipated to have notable implication on health and wellness sector. Behavioral health can be termed as the study of a person’s emotions and psychology relating to his/her mental well-being. The fast paced life of individuals in today’s time has severely impacted well-being of individuals on a large scale. According to a recent study published by the American Psychological Association in March 2019, rates of mood disorders and suicide attempts have increased significantly in young population of U.S. This study also states that around 71% of young population in U.S, aged between 18 to 25 years, have experienced a serious psychological distress and 63% of this age group have experienced sings of depression. These findings thus indicate high presence of behavioral health issues which can be effectively catered through wellness consultations from health coaches. Many corporates, educational institutes and other entities are employing in house or external health coaches for providing health related guidance to their employees or students. For instance, human resources department at University of Pittsburgh offers health coaching for emotional support and stress management through online, telephone or on-campus delivery modes. Major players in the health coaching market are realizing the high importance of stable mental health and have initiated programs related to this service. For instance, institutes such as International Academy for Professional Development Ltd, Spencer Institute, Light University and others are providing certification programs for mental health coaches. Thus, wide array of programs offered by various market players and with the growing requirement of health coaches across various commercial entities is anticipated to drive the growth of global health coaching market in forecast period.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has further contributed towards the rise in these illnesses, owing to the sudden change in lifestyle with lockdowns imposed by government bodies. Amidst this lockdown universities and other entities have started psychological counselling for their students and staff. For instance, Symbiosis International University (SIU), MIT World Peace University, College of Engineering Pune (COEP) and others in India have introduced counselling facilities. Also, major companies such as Microsoft, Procter & Gamble and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited amongst others have hired experts for providing counselling services to their employees. As per recent study, it has been observed that an estimated 109,000 health coaches and health mentors have been advising and motivating individuals to change bad lifestyle habits, with an aim to improve overall well-being of these individuals. These trends are anticipated to created high opportunities for health coaches thus, driving the global health coaching market over forecast years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of health coaching market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global health coaching market was valued at US$ 8.14 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, with an aim to deliver disease prevention programs to patients and at-risk population, thus enabling in achieving healthier lifestyle

Online mode of learning is anticipated to garner increased attention from individuals owing to the growing number of internet and smartphone users.

Short duration programs with less than 6 months’ time for complete certification are anticipated witness high demand owing to quick turnaround time.

North America registered the highest market share in global health coaching market in 2018. The high number of individuals opting for health coaching certifications annually is contributing towards the growth of this region.

Some of the players operating in the health coaching market are AFPA, Dr. Sears Wellness Institute, ExpertRating, FMCA, Health Coach Institute, Institute for Integrative Nutrition, Regents of the University of California, The American Council on Exercise, The Raw Food Institute and Weljii amongst others.

Global Health Coaching Market:

By Mode of Learning

Online

Offline

By Type

Holistic Health Coach

Wellness Health Coach

Primal/Paleo Health Coach

By Duration

Less Than 6 Months

6 Months to 12 Months

More Than 12 Months

By Coach Type

Personal Coach

Family Coach

Corporate Coach

By Application

General Wellness

Weight Loss

Technology Detoxification

Smoking Cessation

Others

Behavioral Health

Anxiety & Depression Relief

Stress Management

Sleep Support

Others

Chronic Conditions

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

