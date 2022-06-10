Health check your home with these top tips including fixing roofing and cleaning gutters

Don’t put off maintaining the exterior of your home because it might cause major and costly problems. Learn how to identify and fix common issues like damp, loose tiles, rot, peeling paint and cleaning gutters.

Follow this advice to keep your home in good condition, whether you’re renovating a home, changing the exterior of your home, or simply keeping a period property.

How to inspect the exterior of your house

A cursory check may reveal a slipped roof tile or peeling paint, so seeing possible problems is not difficult. Even so, it’s vital to go a little deeper by giving your home a full ‘MOT’ at least once a year.

The outer parts of a structure create its protective skin, which is battered by the wind, soaked by the rain, and cooked by the sun. This must be kept in good working order to avoid humidity and deterioration. In addition to minimising damage, a little TLC saves money, avoids unnecessary replacement, and ensures that the building remains warmer and more comfortable.

Seasonal maintenance is essential and should include examining your property as well as freshening it up with tasks such as gutter cleaning and remodelling.

If there are underlying issues and you have legitimate concerns, it may be worthwhile to hire a surveyor. They’ll write a report that will point out any problems and provide you advice on what repairs are needed and how much they’ll cost.

Although it may appear to be a costly task, if something is wrong, have it addressed as soon as possible because delaying repairs always makes things worse. Furthermore, if you’re trying to sell your house, the issues are likely to turn off potential buyers.

Roof inspection

Examine the roof and chimneys to begin your inspection. Broken tiles or slates on the ground indicate that something is wrong. Binoculars make it simpler to notice failures; if possible, request permission to watch your home from your neighbour’s garden.

Look for evidence of leaks or damage to the roof covering on the bottom of the roof and around chimney stacks where there is access to the loft area.

Gutters, downpipes, and drains inspection

During heavy rain, it is worth conducting at least part of the inspection with the help of an umbrella, despite how unpleasant it is. This will indicate water leaking or spilling from gutters, downpipes, and gullies that may be clogged and overflowing.

Other common issues include fractured gutters or downpipes, as well as corroded gutter junction bolts, which are sometimes found on the ground. If your gutters are in a good condition, cleaning gutters is a must. If you don’t feel comfortable using a ladder or cleaning gutters in general click here to contact a trained specialist.

Use a ladder to get access to gutters and clean leaves and other debris while you’re there if you’re feeling confident. To ensure that water runs away appropriately, pour water from a bucket along gutters and into downpipes.

Check both rainfall and bad water drains. Lift inspection covers and gratings to check for obstructions, and if necessary, use a set of rods to ensure that everything is clear.

When inspecting a home, look for blocked or broken gutters and downpipes.

Inspecting external walls for damage

Look for loose or damaged brick or masonry on the walls, as well as cracks or spots where moisture collects. Keep a close eye on any recent cement-based pointing or renderings that have been applied. These can collect moisture and cause problems. It may be essential to replace these with standard lime material if they fail.

Rot in joinery and windows: what to do

Any exterior joinery, such as windows, doors, facias, and barge boards, must be taken into consideration. Look for cracked or rotten wood, check for flaking paint on joinery, and inspect the putty around window glass.

Repair guide for the exterior

Seek assistance: Consider your own and others’ safety. When utilising ladders, exercise extreme caution and always have someone to assist you.

Take precautions: When clearing out drains or gutters, wear gloves and other protective equipment or gear.

Replace instead: Attempt to repair rather than replace damaged sections of the building’s original fabric to preserve as much as feasible. A professional joiner, for example, can take out decaying pieces of a window or door and replace them with new wood.

Quick remedies like spray-on foams, sealants, varnishes, mastics and water repellents, as well as cement-based products, can trap moisture and make it difficult to remove later.

Don’t overestimate your abilities: If you’re not sure, get a professional surveyor who is familiar with the age and type of building you have, and hire a good builder to complete the work unless you’re sure you can do it yourself.

Deal with damp: Remember that wet walls are cold walls, therefore address damp issues as soon as possible.