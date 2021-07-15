Headwear Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Headwear is worn on the head of a person. It includes hats, caps, helmets, and headbands and is manufactured from fabric. Other head wears such as helmets are manufactured from a material that protects the head from any injury. Headwear, mainly caps, are generally counted as sports essentials among athletes, giving rise to trends such as athleisure. Players of sports such as cricket, baseball, and polo are progressively opting for headwear to boost field performance, gain extra comfort, and promote physical health. Headwear such as headbands and even beanies are now greatly perceived as fashionwear among consumers leading them to buy them more as a style statement than just a necessity. This change in the buying behavior of the end users is anticipated to boost the growth of the headwear market during the forecast period. Increase in fashion standards and chasing the athleisure look in fashion by millennials boost the growth of the headwear market.

Market Scope and Structure Analysis

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2030 Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2030 Forecast Unit Value (USD) Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA Segments Covered Product type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Companies Covered Adidas Ag, Nike, Inc., New Era Cap, Under Armour, Inc., Pipolaki, SuperGroup Plc, Boardriders, Inc., New Balance, Inc.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

COVID-19 has impacted the headwear market as headwear comes under non-essential products, and the demand for the product is thus decreased during the pandemic period.

The lockdown imposed in various countries forced to shut down the offline stores, impacting the demand and supply of the wearables from the commercial sectors, thus declining the growth of the market.

Online sales is anticipated to experience growth during the pandemic period,.

Top Impacting Factors

Increase in fashion standards among the young generation and millennials boosts the demand for headwear in the market.

Advancement in technology and installing it in the product to attract the customers toward the product is a great strategy to increase the sales of the product in the overall market. Harley Davidson Boom! Audio N02 is one example of such technologically advanced product.

The boom in sportswear has led sports cap to achieve a new prominence, moving from streetwear staple to stylish must-haves among general consumers, further permeating the menswear industry, globally.

Always changing warfare tactics and military exercise require advance headwear to match the war tactics and protect the soldier from any injury that may happen during exercises they perform.

Market Trends

Innovations in headwear products

Owing to increase in personalization trend within the young generation, many big players are innovating their products offering customized headwear, especially caps. Consumers are more influenced by the latest fashion, making them customize their headwear with their apparel to stand out and develop their eccentricity. The rise in trend is greatly witnessed among dance groups, foodservice firms, and other service providers, further developing a great scope for the headwear market.

Passionate bike riders also require a better quality helmets. These helmets should be sturdy enough to protect the rider from accident and also be comfortable to wear. Including smart technology in these products additionally boost the market growth. Sena Momentum Inc Pro has entered the smart helmet game. Their higher end model is the Sena Momentum Inc Pro that comes with QHD camera, Bluetooth audio, group intercom, voice commands, and even music sharing.

Ballistic helmets are important body armor for anyone involved in the conflict or combat areas. These products do fall under headwear category and thus continuous innovations are required to boost the growth of the market.

Doctors or medical staff requires headwear in their duty and thus is an important accessory of their apparel. Better quality headwear helps them to keep their hair intact and also avoid any unwanted mistakes while performing critical operations. Innovation in these types of headwear also boost the overall headwear market sales.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type

Beanies

Headbands

Caps and Hats

Helmets

Others

Application

Casual

Medical

Tactical

Others

Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

