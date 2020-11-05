Head-Up Display Market Size, Share, Industry Report with | Honeywell International Inc, Saab AB, Esterline Technologies Corporation and More

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Head-Up Display Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in the credible Head-Up Display Market research report guides businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. The report is bifurcated into several attributes which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors which are again detailed in the report as required to describe the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. Effortlessness maintained in research method and application of best tools and techniques makes Head-Up Display Market report an exceptional one.

Some of the major players operating in this market, Honeywell International Inc, Saab AB, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Heads Up Display, Inc, ROBERT BOSCH GMBH, Garmin Ltd, Continental AG, Thales Group, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., DENSO CORPORATION, Visteon Corporation, BAE Systems, Pioneer Corporation, Delphi Technologies, PANASONIC CORPORATION, Elbit Systems Ltd., HUDWAY, LLC., EXPLORIDE INC., HOLOEYE SYSTEMS, INC., and NAVDY.

Market Analysis: Global head-up display market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 22.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The head-up display (HUD) is a transparent display that shows information/data directly on the windshield. The idea behind it is that by showing the virtual information on the same place so driver should be keeping their eyes on. Head-up display reduced attention time and driver/pilot’s distraction. Head-up display can enable head-up display by using voice and further it provides important information such as turn arrows, distance to the next turn, current speed & speed limit, speed cameras, estimated time of arrival and others.

In October 2017, Denso announced the launch of head-up display (HUD) which would be comprises of thin-film transistor (TFT) and liquid-crystal display, which would help in providing the necessary information on the windshield for the drivers.

Global Head-up Display Market By Type (Conventional HUD and Ar-Based HUD), Technology (Light-Emitting Diode, Cathode Ray Tube, Microelectromechanical System and Optical Waveguide), Component (Video Generator Display Unit, Projector/Projection Unit, Software and Others), Application (Aviation and Automotive), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

