Rogue and Fnatic are set to face off within the decrease bracket ultimate on the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer season Break up playoffs. This is among the largest matches of the 12 months as it can play a decisive position in Worlds 2022 qualification.

The winner of the match will straight qualify for the group levels of Worlds 2022, whereas the loser should take part within the play-in stage.

Aside from Worlds 2022 qualification, profitable this match will even imply a direct entry into the finals and a shot at profitable the LEC trophy.

Being the champions of Europe holds huge worth, and it’s one thing that neither of the 2 groups can be keen to squander.

Preview of Rogue vs Fnatic at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer season Break up playoffs

Predictions

Rogue had an up-and-down season throughout League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer season Break up. The crew had a really poor begin however ultimately acquired again on their toes.

Nonetheless, Rogue’s good run didn’t final lengthy as their kind as soon as once more dipped proper earlier than the playoffs. The crew appeared to lack massively within the innovation division, and this harm all of them throughout the board.

One of many issues that made Rogue so good was their early sport dominance, which frequently changed into huge gold leads and wins. Nonetheless, the crew’s lane priorities and jungle administration have been abysmal up to now few matches.

Fnatic, alternatively, had a very tough common season through the LEC 2022 Summer season Break up. They misplaced a lot of essential matches and ended up in a horrible spot.

There was even some extent the place Fnatic had lower than 10% probability of qualifying for the playoffs. Fortuitously, the crew’s ADC, Upset, stepped up massively to assist them safe victories through the ultimate two weeks of the common season.

Because it occurs, Fnatic appear to have been fired up by these victories. As soon as the playoffs began, the crew appeared utterly completely different and had been demolishing everybody in model.

Rogue are in a horrible spot forward of their match in opposition to Fnatic. Their largest level of weak point is the jungle, however that additionally occurs to be Fnatic’s strongest level of assault.

Fnatic’s Razork might be the perfect jungler in Europe proper now, and it will likely be very onerous for Rogue to do something until there’s a drastic change in its gameplay.

Based mostly on these components, Fnatic ought to safe a straightforward 3-0 victory over Rogue.

Head-to-Head

Rogue and Fnatic have confronted one another 19 instances up to now. The previous have 9 victories, whereas the latter have 10.

Earlier outcomes

Rogue beforehand performed in opposition to G2 Esports within the higher bracket ultimate of the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer season Break up playoffs and misplaced 3-0.

Fnatic, alternatively, confronted the MAD Lions and bagged a 3-1 victory.

LEC 2022 rosters

Rogue

Odoamne

Malrang

Larssen

Comp

Trymbi

Fnatic

Wunder

Razork

Humanoid

Upset

Hylissang

Livestream particulars

The Fnatic vs Rogue match can be telecast stay on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on September 10, 2022, at 8:00 am PDT/8:30 pm IST.

