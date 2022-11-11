Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The IEM Rio Main 2022 Champions Stage kicked off on November 10, 2022, that includes eight of one of the best CS:GO groups on this planet competing in a single-elimination bracket main as much as the Grand Last.

Day 1 of the Champions Stage witnessed the primary two matches of the quarterfinals being performed out, with Outsiders defeating Fnatic and MOUZ beating Cloud9.

On the second day of the IEM Rio Main Champions Stage, two European contenders will face one another for a spot within the semifinals of the event. Denmark’s main CS:GO crew, Heroic, will tackle the CIS stars, Crew Spirit, in a best-of-three matchup to stay in competition for the Rio Majors.

Spirit vs Heroic: Which crew will win this IEM Rio Main Quarterfinals CS:GO matchup?

Predictions

Followers of CS:GO can definitely anticipate an intense matchup tonight as Crew Spirit prepares to tackle Heroic for a slot within the semifinals. Each groups look like in equally good condition forward of their sequence. However, we will predict a transparent winner by analyzing their present type and different components associated to the groups’ performances.

Crew Spirit has a predominantly younger roster with very sturdy fundamentals. Their in-game chief, chopper, is their most skilled participant and has efficiently led the crew to victory in opposition to a number of top-tier opponents. s1ren and magixx are two proficient younger gamers who’ve contributed considerably to the crew’s latest success.

Moreover, Spirit’s most distinctive participant is their 17-year-old AWPer, w0nderful, who, regardless of his age, has proved to the CS:GO viewers that he’s able to performing on the highest degree in entrance of a grand viewers.

When it comes to event expertise, Heroic’s roster is way forward of Crew Spirit. Considered one of Denmark’s most interesting abilities, cadiaN, is the crew’s IGL. Though Heroic additionally has their justifiable share of younger expertise, their roster, as a complete, has much more expertise taking part in in high-stakes matchups such because the upcoming quarterfinals.

Gamers like stavn and TeSeS, in addition to Heroic’s latest addition, Jabbi, have confirmed their high quality at a number of important moments all through the IEM Rio Main. That being stated, followers can anticipate Heroic to emerge because the winner on this quarterfinals matchup, and probably play in opposition to the winner of NAVI vs FURIA within the semifinals.

Head-to-head

The present rosters of Crew Spirit and Heroic have confronted one another solely as soon as in an official CS:GO match, which was in the course of the Legends Stage of PGL Main Antwerp 2022. Their earlier encounter led to a win for Spirit as they beat Heroic on Nuke with a 16-12 scoreline.

Current outcomes

Each Spirit and Heroic entered the IEM Rio Main immediately into the Legends Stage by incomes a Legends Standing by the Street to Rio: European RMR Qualifiers. Crew Spirit loved a 3-2 run within the Legends Stage, whereas Heroic maintained a 3-1 tally.

Crew Spirit defeated groups like Unhealthy Information Eagles, Sprout, and Crew Liquid to earn their qualification for the quarterfinals, shedding solely to FURIA and Outsiders. Heroic, alternatively, defeated Outsiders, Fnatic, and Crew Liquid, with their solely loss within the event coming in opposition to Cloud9.

Potential lineups

Crew Spirit

Leonid “ chopper ” Vishnyakov (IGL)

” Vishnyakov (IGL) Boris “ magixx ” Vorobyev

” Vorobyev Robert “ Patsi ” Isyanov

” Isyanov Pavel “ s1ren ” Ogloblin

” Ogloblin Ihor “ w0nderful ” Zhdanov

” Zhdanov Sergey “hally” Shavayev (Coach)

Heroic

Martin “ stavn ” Lund

” Lund Casper “ cadiaN ” Møller (IGL)

” Møller (IGL) René “ TeSeS ” Madsen

” Madsen Rasmus “ sjuush ” Beck

” Beck Jakob “ Jabbi ” Nygaard

” Nygaard Richard “Xizt” Landström (Coach)

When and the place to observe

readers can take a look at ESL CS:GO’s official Twitch channel to observe the IEM Rio Main Champions Stage video games reside. Crew Spirit will probably be going through Heroic in a best-of-three Quarterfinals matchup on November 11, 2022, at 10:00 am PDT / 6:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST.

