Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Dota 2 The Worldwide (TI) will finish tomorrow with the Grand Finals, and Tundra Esports have already secured their spot. The ultimate section of the race will see the victor declare an enormous chunk of the amassed US$18,731,577 to date, and followers can anticipate among the greatest wombo-combos the world has ever seen.

Staff Secret (TS) and Staff Liquid (TL) are two of the oldest and largest names within the Dota 2 esports scene and have seen the sport undergo a number of modifications since its inception. They’ll face one another tomorrow within the Decrease Bracket Finals.

The stakes are larger than ever, and even a single misstep could lead on one in all these groups to fall to 3rd place within the event. If this occurs, they’ll lose their probability at lifting the Aegis trophy and changing into the Dota 2 TI11 Champions.

TS vs. TL in Dota 2 TI11: Who will get one other probability to play within the Grand Finals?

Staff Liquid has offered itself as a aggressive staff that has been crushing and cruising by means of the Decrease Nracket, taking out a number of groups. Their years of expertise and experience have introduced them this far, and so they’ve garnered an enormous group of followers who help them by means of thick and skinny.

Staff Liquid had been inclined in direction of utilizing a hero draft fashioned round Enigma, Leshrac, or Lifestealer in earlier matches however determined to modify up in opposition to Staff Aster with a Lina-centric draft that includes agile carry heroes like Bloodseeker. It will likely be attention-grabbing to see if the staff can provide one thing fully surprising within the subsequent matchup.

Staff Secret, then again, was having a breezy time within the Higher Bracket earlier than they have been knocked down into the decrease one by Tundra Esports because the latter secured the primary finalist’s spot.

It is a staff that understands the worth of persistence and persistence. The aspect is conscious {that a} true Dota 2 recreation isn’t misplaced until the final second, the place one favorable teamfight can flip the tide.

Staff Secret has used two completely different hero drafts centered round Leshrac, Marci, Dawnbreaker, and Silencer of their previous video games. They switched issues up a bit and based mostly their draft round Magnus and Gyrocopter in opposition to Tundra Esports, which, nevertheless, sadly, resulted of their loss. Followers can anticipate the staff to take a completely new strategy in opposition to Liquid within the upcoming matchup.

It’s a powerful choice to decide on one out of two veteran squads which have introduced among the most proficient gamers into the Dota 2 esports scene. That mentioned, Staff Secret is wanting statistically bolder and appears to have the next probability of profitable in opposition to Staff Liquid to safe their slot within the Grand Finals.

Head-to-head

Staff Secret and Staff Liquid have been long-time rivals ever since either side set foot within the Dota 2 esports scene. In 2022, the previous gained in opposition to the latter in all three tournaments: TI11 WEU Qualifier, DPC WEU 2021/2022 T3: Div. I, and DPC WEU 2021/2022 T2: Div. I.

The squads have been taking part in in opposition to one another since 2015, and Staff Secret boasts a complete win price of round 65%.

Dota 2 TI11 Roster

Staff Secret

Remco “Crystallis” Arets

Michał “Nisha” Jankowski

Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok

Bakyt “Zayac” Emiljanov

Clement “Puppey” Ivanov (IGL)

Staff Liquid

Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen

Michael “miCKe” Vu

Ludwig “zai” Wåhlberg

Samuel “Boxi” Svahn

Aydin “iNSaNiA” Sarkohi (IGL)

Livestream particulars

Followers can tune into Dota 2 TI’s official channels on YouTube and Twitch to observe the primary occasion being streamed reside. The Higher Bracker Ultimate match between Staff Liquid and Staff Secret is scheduled for October 30 at 12:00 pm SGT/9:30 am IST/6:00 am CEST.

The timing and schedule are anticipated to stay the identical with out being topic to modifications. This text will probably be up to date with the most recent timings ought to any modifications happen.

