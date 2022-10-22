Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

In Dota 2 The Worldwide (TI) 2022, followers will witness the conflict between a North American sapling group and a workforce with roots which are greater than a decade-long – Beastcoast and PSG.LGD. The match is about to happen on October 23 in Suntec Singapore.

PSG.LGD is a long-running workforce that began again in 2010 and went via a number of shuffles on its roster. It stays one of many greatest powerhouses within the Chinese language scene. Beastcoast was established extra just lately in 2019 and bought a gentle roster for its TI journey, and has turn out to be the longest-lasting five-man roster within the historical past of all groups.

PSG.LGD secured their entry into the Higher Bracket from Group A however misplaced their bearings and are actually combating to outlive within the Decrease Bracket. Beastcoast positioned seventh in Group B and entered the Decrease Bracket the place they beat Hokori and Evil Geniuses (EG).

Beastcoast vs PSG.LGD: Who will face elimination in Dota 2 TI11?

Beastcoast is likely to be a significantly new Dota 2 workforce, however the roster does have prior expertise within the scene, having performed underneath the workforce, Notorious. The roster has confirmed itself after eliminating EG, the highest-placed workforce in Group A, with a flawless 2-0 scoreline within the Decrease Bracket Spherical 2, which had a best-of-three format.

Beastcoast is extra inclined in the direction of choosing a Dota 2 hero draft that may stand up to unavoidable teamfights, like Tiny and Brewmaster. In the meantime, they like to select champions like Slark and Phantom Lancer for the mid-to-late-game interval who can safe kills on their very own.

This technique of choosing off estranged enemies rapidly offers the workforce the higher hand, for the reason that instant teamfight could have a number of of the gamers lacking.

PSG.LGD discovered that their Shadow Fiend – Marci combo wants slightly extra work and rapidly shifted to a Kunkka-and-Earthshaker-centric draft to counter the chase that heroes like Tusk and Bloodseeker can provide when on the alternative aspect. This draft rapidly set the stones for the workforce to win with a clear 2-0 scoreline towards BOOM Esports, knocking them out of the match.

PSG.LGD has at all times been a super-aggressive Dota 2 workforce that knew what fights they needed to take, together with when and the place to maximise their possibilities of profitable. Their experimental draft was rapidly countered by Staff Secret within the Higher Bracket, however they didn’t lose hope and are actually rising via the Decrease Bracket.

Beastcoast takes a singular strategy to their draft with few predictable mixtures, whereas PSG.LGD is of the mentality to bulldoze via any obstacles. Taking one workforce’s aspect is a tricky resolution, however PSG.LGD is wanting statistically extra favorable to win the upcoming matchUp.

Head-to-head

Beastcoast and PSG.LGD performed towards one another in 2021 the place the latter received 2-0 in TI10 and WePlay AniMajor, and Beastcoast received 2-0 solely in ESL One Fall 2021.

Dota 2 TI11 Roster

PSG.LGD

Wang “Ame” Chunyu

Cheng “NothingToSay” Jin Xiang

Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida

Zhao “XinQ” Zixing

Zhang “y`” Yiping (IGL)

Beastcoast

Héctor “K1” Antonio Rodríguez Asto

Jean “Chris Luck” Pierre Gonzales Salazar

Adrián “Wisper” Céspedes Dobles

Elvis “Scofield” Joel De la Cruz Peña

Steven “Stinger” Vargas Mamani (IGL)

Livestream particulars

Followers can tune into Dota 2 TI’s official channels on YouTube and Twitch to observe the livestream of the principle occasion. The Decrease Bracker Spherical 3 match between PSG.LGD and Beastcoast is scheduled for October 23 at 10 am SGT/7:30 am IST/4 am CEST.

It is a high-stakes occasion the place all of the groups that also stay within the struggle are racing for the very best place to take dwelling an enormous chunk of the $17,167,616 (USD) prize pool.

The timing and schedule are anticipated to stay the identical with out additional adjustments. We are going to replace the put up with the most recent timings ought to any adjustments happen.

