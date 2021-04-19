Head of the vaccination committee: vaccination offer possible by the summer | Free press

Munich (dpa) – The chairman of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) still thinks it is realistic that anyone who wants to get vaccinated will be offered a vaccination by the end of the summer.

“Together with the vaccination centers and the GPs, we certainly have good chances of achieving this by the summer,” Thomas Mertens told Bavarian radio. For this, however, it is crucial how reliable the deliveries are and how the vaccination works.

The Stiko chairman considers the discontinuation of the supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following reports of thrombosis as an “understandable measure”. Alarmingly, the problem was very similar to the one that arose with the Astrazeneca vaccine.

Mertens again spoke out against canceling the vaccination sequence and considers the current prioritization necessary given the currently crowded intensive care units and the threat of overloading the medical system. “That is precisely why we recommend the vaccination in the first instance for people with a high risk of serious diseases,” said the chairman of Stiko.

He also doesn’t believe that reversing the order can increase the pace. Modeling by various scientific groups unanimously showed that “you cannot change this wave by changing the procedure at this point.”

According to data, 19.8 percent of the population in Germany has now been vaccinated against the corona virus at least once. This is evident from the vaccination check that was carried out on April 19 (from 8:00 am) by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). According to this, about 16.4 million people have been vaccinated once, and another 5.5 million people have full vaccination protection.

Rhineland-Palatinate, Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony-Anhalt, Schleswig-Holstein, Saarland and Bremen have already reached 20 percent for those who received at least one vaccination. The city-state of Bremen has the highest percentage with 22.9 percent.

The doctors vaccinated less on weekends than on weekdays. On Saturday and Sunday, they administered a total of 599,226 vaccinations.