Head of the Interior: Rescue flights arrive for processing | free press

A parliamentary committee of inquiry cannot be ruled out. But the special session on Afghanistan will focus primarily on other issues.

Berlin (dpa) – According to committee chair Andrea Lindholz (CSU), the special session of the Bundestag’s interior committee on Afghanistan should not be primarily about the issue of political responsibility.

Before the meeting in Berlin, Lindholz said the focus should be on rescuing German citizens and local Afghan workers. “The analysis and processing must take place afterwards.” A parliamentary committee of inquiry cannot be ruled out either.

Left-wing chairman Ulla Jelpke, however, warned of personal consequences in the federal government. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU), Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) had failed. “These three ministers should at least have the decency to step down because of this disaster.” A committee of inquiry is also needed in the next parliamentary term.