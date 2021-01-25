Head of the Chancellery: Mutation becomes dominant form | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellery chief Helge Braun (CDU) expects the coronavirus mutation, which has been widespread in Britain so far, will also become the dominant form in Germany.

“We are currently seeing that we are already dealing with the mutant in various hospitals. That means it has arrived in our country, and so at some point, like in other countries, she will take the lead and cause problems, ”Braun said on the ARD talk show“ Anne Will ”. “I am very sure of that,” he added when asked.

It is now all the more important to reduce the number of infections “very sharply” and thus remove the basis for further spread of the mutation, Braun added. “We want to keep it out of the country for as long as possible and keep it very low where it already is. You can’t do that in the long run, ”Braun said.

The virus type B.1.1.7 has so far mainly occurred in Great Britain. According to experts, the variant is easier to transfer than the previous one. It is not yet possible to say with certainty whether it is also more deadly. Virus mutations also circulate in Brazil and South Africa at particular risk.

The SPD’s health politician Karl Lauterbach said in “Bild” format “The right questions”: “You have to assume that, in a month’s time, these three variants are six to eight times more contagious. And if I then extrapolate the current figures, I quickly arrive at the scenario that Christian Drosten has calculated. “

In the worst case scenario, the virologist would have expected 100,000 new infections per day in the “mirror” if the lockdown ended too soon. Of the new infections recorded within 24 hours, the highest value was reported on December 18, at 33,777 – but this included 3,500 late reports. Since then, the numbers have fallen significantly.

Lauterbach warned: “We need a very hard and very well-functioning lockdown because the new variants are of a completely different caliber. They have a completely different threat potential. “Like Drosten, Lauterbach does not expect the summer to largely stop the spread of the virus.

Given the situation, isolated calls to end the lockdown were blocked over the weekend. “The threat situation is still too great,” said new CDU chairman Armin Laschet, for example.

Nevertheless, the chairwoman of the Conference of Ministers of Education, Britta Ernst, thinks that the first school openings are possible in early February. “Certainly not quite”, the Brandenburg Minister of Education said in the “Rheinische Post”. “But I think that if there is a corresponding contamination situation, for example with varying lessons, it is possible.” Initially, this could only apply to the final grades and the first grades.

“No country should wait for another to open its schools,” said the SPD politician, referring to a very different infection rate in the federal states. “I think it is good if countries use the leeway that resolutions give them in different ways.”

When asked if the schools will be closed until Easter, Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) told “Bild”: “The better we can note the numbers, the sooner we can open.” And further: “It is important that we occasionally think about concepts and orient ourselves on the number of infections. We can give face-to-face classes where the grades are going down. “Health protection is currently the top priority.

In view of the restrictions that are likely to last longer, a broad alliance of 36 unions and associations is calling for an increase in standard rates of Hartz IV and basic care for the elderly to a minimum of 600 euros and for immediate additional corona help for the poor. Signatories of the requirement include the Verdi trade union, the education and science trade union, the Awo, the VdK social association and the Diakonie.

The alliance was supported by the deputy leader of the SPD in the Bundestag, Katja Mast. The corona pandemic and its consequences “hit the weakest hardest,” said Mast of the German news agency. The SPD has therefore made proposals for support. Specifically, she cited a proposal from Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) for a financial supplement for aid recipients to be able to purchase the surgical or FFP2 masks that are now needed in some areas of life. “Extraordinary circumstances require extraordinary measures – the Alliance is right. Now only our coalition partner has to move, ”said Mast in the direction of the CDU / CSU.

Left in the Bundestag is calling for FFP2 masks for all. According to the editorial network in Germany, an application for the coming week of the meeting states: “In order for all people to have access to FFP2 masks, the federal government must ensure that they are available in sufficient numbers and at affordable prices. “