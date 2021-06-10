Head Mounted Display Market by Companies, Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis, New Technology and Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Head Mounted Display Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Head Mounted Display industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Head Mounted Display Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global head mounted display market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 41.73% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing demand from the users for compact and portable devices and technological advancement and high adoption of head mounted devices in the smartphone. There is an increasing demand for lightweight head mounted devices.

Head mounted display refers to a display device which is worn on the head or a part of a helmet and it ensures that the display is always positioned in the front of the user’s eyes. The screen or monitors in hmds are liquid crystal displays as they are compact, lightweight and efficient. They are used in various industries like gaming, medical, military, and engineering. With the advent of technology a new display in being used which is an organic light emitting diode.

Market Drivers:

There is an increase in the investment in upgradation of technology by major players in the market

There is a surge in the number of adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies

The availability of low cost mounted displays is driving the growth of the market

There is a development of high resolution head mounted displays in the market

There is a continuous rise in the demand for head mounted displays from the defense sector

The innovation and outcomes of research and development in this technology will be boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

There is a lack of standardization and regulation for head mounted display design

It has a limited battery life which act as a barrier for the market

Lack of awareness and design issues act as a restraint in the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Head Mounted Display Market

By Technology

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

By End Use

Consumer Gaming Entertainment

Commercial Advertising Marketing Branding Retail Tourism

Enterprise and Industry Virtual Interviews Virtual Training Sessions Virtual Meetings On-The-Job Training to Field Workers Warehouse Emergency Response Operation and Assembly Maintenance and Inspection Field Repair Services Freight Loading and Transportation

Engineering and Design Design Architecture

Military

Defense

Aerospace

Medical Training Treatment and Surgery Patients

Education Video Guide Streaming Lessons Remote Teaching Virtual Scenarios Virtual Classrooms

Sports

Fashion

Journalism

By Product Type

Head Mounted

Eyewear

By Component

Processor and Memory

Controller

Sensor Magnetometers Accelerometers Gyroscopes Proximity Sensors

Camera

Display

Lens

Case and Connector

Goggles

Head Tracker

Battery

Computing

Pico Projectors Technology

Accessories

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

By Application

Security

Training and Simulation

Tracking

Imaging

By Type

Discrete Head Mounted Displays

Slide-On Head Mounted Displays

Integrated Head Mounted Displays

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Airbus S.A.S. has collaborated with Microsoft to develop the HoloLens technology for their company which will empower employees to execute their jobs in the most efficient way. The collaboration will enable the company in increasing quality, security and speed which has reduced the chances of human error.

In February 2017, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. has announced the launched head mounted display accelerator program for the manufacturers of hmds. It will help the manufacturers in reducing the engineering cost, and will decrease the overall manufacturing time. The launch will help the manufacturers in lowering the barriers and increase the scale of manufacturing which will boost the market.

Competitive Analysis

Global head mounted display market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of head mounted display market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America, Middle East and Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global head mounted display market are Alphabet, Sony Corporation, SAMSUNG, Microsoft, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., FUJITSU, HTC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Optinvent SA, Collins Aerospace, Seiko Epson Corporation, Thales Visionix Inc., Avegant Corp., FOVE Inc., Magic Leap Inc., Meta View Inc., CINOPTICS, Kopin Corporation, VUZIX, Shoogee GmbH & Co. KG and SA PHOTONICS INC among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Head Mounted Display report.

Major Highlights of Head Mounted Display market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Head Mounted Display market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Head Mounted Display market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Head Mounted Display market.

