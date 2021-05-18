he wants to make the buzz by licking a jellyfish, unfortunately it’s fatal (video)

A young man shared a video on Tiktok’s social network in which he catches and licks something that he believes is a jellyfish. However, it is a physalia, a type of marine siphonophore better known by the name of the Portuguese Galerius, whose poison is extremely poisonous and even deadly.

A spicy buzz

Physalia usually lives in tropical and subtropical seas. It is common in Australia, where it is responsible for an average of 10,000 human bites each summer. However, certain prevailing winds can deport them over great distances, particularly towards the European coasts, where we have seen massive strandings in a few years.

In the video, the young man sees what he thinks is a jellyfish and decides to lick it to create a buzz. What this internet user does not know is the dangers of the animal that he has in his hands.

After licking the Physalia for the first time, the young man explains: “Ah, it stung me, someone wants to pee in my mouth? I was stung by a jellyfish!”. The first experience was not enough, the Tiktoker repeats the experience a second time.

The poison of the physalia is dangerous to humans. Its poison can cause severe pain accompanied by several symptoms: loss of consciousness, difficulty breathing, vomiting, tachycardia, high blood pressure, or local or general muscle pain. Large specimens can in some cases lead to the death of the bitten person.

The video has been viewed more than 35,900 times since it was uploaded on May 9th. Fortunately, the young man did not have any serious injuries. However, the TikTok social network added a warning to the video that said, “The action in this video could result in serious injury.”