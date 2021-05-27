he tries to let his dog fly like above and ends up in court (video)

YouTube is a strange world. Between videos of all kinds of cats, inexplicable content and special yoga, the Google platform offers videos that are at least heterogeneous. However, content creators must comply with the terms of use or face penalties or worse problems with the law. A YouTuber had the “brilliant” idea of ​​making his dog fly up there by hanging him on balloons. Result: The videographer was arrested by the police.

The unusual story of the day comes from India. Although the country is currently making headlines over the Covid-19 pandemic, which is hitting local people hard, the BBC is sharing amazing information with us from across the planet. 32-year-old Gaurav Sharma was recently arrested by law enforcement for animal cruelty. In a video that has now been deleted, the videographer with 4 million subscribers can be seen tying his dog to helium balloons.

Sharma releases the dog a few seconds later and the animal slowly climbs into the air. Fortunately, someone on the second floor of a building catches the dog and releases it. Given the criticism that followed the video’s release, Sharma had to explain. According to him, security measures have been taken. Inadequate explanations for the police, who decided to arrest him after receiving a complaint from an animal rights organization, People for Animals (PFA).

Delhi | YouTuber Gaurav Sharma was arrested for cruelty to an animal after posting a video on social media of hovering a dog in the air by tying hydrogen balloons on its back and risking his life: DCP South Atul Thakur

However, the videographer states that he loves his dog named Dollar and pampers him like his own child. His actions were reportedly influenced by videos of other YouTubers engaging in similar actions. He still asks those who watch him not to reproduce what he is doing. It remains to be seen whether his act will be considered serious enough to impose sanctions. His YouTube channel is still active.