he risks 20 years in prison for buying this extremely rare card for 50,000 euros

The value of Pokémon cards has been skyrocketing for a few months now. Lockdowns have made various niche hobbies popular, such as attraction to Pokémon cards. Rare and sought-after cards have skyrocketed in value as they are targeted by new wealthy interest groups. However, some purchases can end in jail place.

a crime punishable by 20 years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000

Towards the USA and more precisely the city of Dublin in the state of Georgia. Exit Ireland, the unusual story of the day, interested American prosecutors. And with good reason a certain Vinath Oudomsine would have abused the system, and especially the American government’s aid to small businesses. Through its Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), the US government has granted more than $ 200 billion in loans to coronavirus-affected companies so that they can pay for “salaries, rents / mortgages, utilities and other ordinary business expenses” . during the toughest months.

Like many others, Oudomsine decided to apply for such a loan, which will be given to a wide variety of needy entrepreneurs across the country. A loan to help him and his 10 employees. After reviewing his case, he was granted a $ 85,000 loan. If we can believe the prosecutors, Oudomsine had no business. A nice sum, thanks to which he bought a Pokémon card for $ 57,789, or at least over 49,600 euros.

Although the identity of the card has not been disclosed, it is believed to be the 10th most expensive card ever purchased, ahead of the EX Deoxys # 107 Gold Star Rayquaza Holo, which sold for $ 45,100 last December. If found guilty of fraud charges, Oudomsine could face 20 years federal prison and a fine of $ 250,000.