he recreates the game under Unity and wrinkles Nintendo

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the next new title in the Game Freak saga, is out on January 28th. An innovative title that this year wants to develop a license that knows how to blow out its 25 candles. There, players will have to study Pokémon in order to create and complete the very first Pokédex in the region. And while those interested have to wait a few more months to get their hands on it, one player has recreated the game under Unity.

A project that deserves applause

As with any Opus, players have to choose between three starters who are more competent than ever: Brindibou, Héricendre and Moustillon. Archeduc, Typhlosion, or Clamiral, a difficult choice but one to be made. Even so, it is very likely that Héricendre is the most voted of the three starters, the popularity of his latest development was much higher than that of his cronies. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players venture into a real open world for the first time. In addition to the movements, the fights also change, since the trainer only has to face the powerful Pokémon, the weakest can be easily caught.

When mapping the Hisui region, players can count on their loyal companions, namely a Gueriaigle de Hisui, a Paragruel or even a Cerbyllin. Travel by air, water or land with the help of your Pokémon to capture Arceus, the Pokémon god who would hold the key to unlocking the secrets of this region. But obviously a user named AvatarNick didn’t want to wait until next January.

to

On Reddit, he shared his creation on Unity, namely a more summarized version of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The main lines are present, namely the real-time battles, the presence of Lucario, Nostenfer or even Rhinoferos and even a possible fight against a particularly angry Arceus. The user is not on his first try as he proposed a similar project for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 a few weeks earlier. In any case, his work is relatively successful, although a bit more gloss would be desirable.