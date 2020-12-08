He orders a console on eBay, but instead receives a huge block of concrete

With the holiday season approaching and available inventory dipping rapidly, impatient gamers looking for a PlayStation 5 have turned to resale websites and social media. First or second hand consoles sold at high prices. But even if you pay a tidy sum, some buyers are in the water.

a concrete block for the price of a console

In Utah, local law enforcement received a phone call from a very disgruntled buyer. After buying a PlayStation 5 on eBay for $ 878, this American had a bad taste surprise when he received his package as it contained neither more nor less than a block of concrete. The unfortunate buyer, who hailed from the city of Orem, therefore received a raised concrete block that came in an original PS5 box.

Through a press release, police advised the unidentified buyer to contact eBay to request a refund. The police take the opportunity to remind the most impatient gamers that it is not advisable to buy a product from a buyer from a seller who has no rating.

A fraudulent sale that is unfortunately not unique. In the past few weeks, eBay has been taken by storm by many internet users, with some trying to sell simple pictures of consoles, for example. “We condemn these opportunistic sellers who try to deceive other users. We continue to remove PS5 photo ads from our website and will take appropriate action against these sellers,” eBay said in a statement. “Opportunistic Sellers” are expected to sell dummy PS5s for a few more weeks while console stocks fill up.