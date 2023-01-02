“He literally did respond” – Fans critical over Logan Paul’s call for response to Coffeezilla following scam allegations
American YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul’s CryptoZoo saga sees one more chapter because the creator took to his Twitter to share a screenshot of an e mail whereby he invited Stephen “Coffeezilla” to his ImPaulsive Podcast. This spurred quite a few feedback, with many criticizing the Ohio-born YouTuber for his recognizance of the whole scenario.
After stating that the latter is but to reply to his name, the net group was fast to remind Logan of Coffeezilla’s preliminary response, which was via a retweet. One person commented:
“He actually did reply”
Followers lambast Logan Paul for his newest enchantment to Coffeezilla
Logan Paul’s involvement within the alleged CryptoZoo rip-off has been one of many greatest tales of 2022, trickling all the way down to the brand new yr. For these out of the loop, the creator, alongside along with his staff, was accused of swindling hundreds of thousands of {dollars} via his Crypto venture again in 2021.
Coffeezilla uploaded a three-part YouTube sequence documenting the collapse of the venture and the next controversy that led to folks dropping as much as tons of of hundreds of {dollars} in investments.
The event staff and co-creators have maintained relative silence over the matter. Logan, nevertheless, introduced on Twitter that he would tackle the accusatory statements made towards him via his YouTube channel. The video is anticipated to drop tomorrow (January 3).
Logan’s newest harangue nonetheless triggered an uproar throughout the on-line group. Seeing his newest tweet, the place he referred to as out Coffeezilla, Twitter customers promptly responded with a bunch of scathing remarks.
One person remained skeptical of Logan’s remarks, stating that the creator was making an attempt to “management the narrative.” They wrote:
Expectations in the direction of the upcoming explicatory video seem like low. One fan identified that Logan would possibly attempt to deflect the difficulty by not taking any accountability. They wrote:
Followers heckled the YouTuber for his alleged involvement, posting memes and troll movies:
One other person questioned Logan Paul for not addressing the traders’ enchantment following CryptoZoo’s collapse:
This person remained vital of Logan’s invitation to Coffeezilla. They shared:
Followers maintained the same stance in his newest tweet. One other person posted:
The net group was fast to voice their opinion towards the creator. Listed here are another notable reactions:
Regardless of the overwhelming criticism, followers will stay glued to their gadgets in anticipation of Logan Paul’s self-defense. The overall consensus across the drama is that the creator should pay again the traders who purchased into his venture.
To learn extra about the whole fiasco, click on right here.