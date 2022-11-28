“He is beyond cringe” – Overwatch streamer Dafran shares his thoughts about xQc, says the latter has “changed too much”

Throughout a livestream on November 27, Twitch streamer and former Overwatch professional Daniel “Dafran” expressed his ideas on Twitch star Felix “xQc.”

After the extraordinary aggressive sport ended, Dafran opened xQc’s official Twitter deal with on stream and claimed that the latter was “cringe.” After unfollowing the French-Canadian persona, Daniel remarked:

“I truly suppose he’s past cringe. He has modified an excessive amount of, dude. There isn’t any cap there.”

Dafran claims xQc is “past cringe” on livestream and the latter reacts

The streamer misplaced a sport on the Ilios map on the five-hour mark of the November 27 broadcast. After quitting the sport, Daniel smirked and mentioned:

“Truly, I am simply going to say it… I truly suppose that xQc is f***ing cringe. Not going to lie. I’ll unfollow him.”

The 28-year-old continued additional by suggesting that Felix was “past cringe,” and that he has “modified an excessive amount of.” He began laughing and said:

“He’s f***ing cringe now… No, that felt good. That felt good. Now I haven’t got to s**okay his c**okay anymore… Jesus!”

The temporary dialog concluded with Dafran beginning to play Terraria whereas within the queue for an additional Overwatch 2 ranked sport.

Timestamp: 05:03:34

On November 28, xQc got here throughout the aforementioned clip whereas reacting to the highest posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. He responded to Daniel’s remarks by studying a few of his most up-to-date tweets out loud, saying:

“What did I even say? ‘Gotta transfer the schedule again to Jap Timezone Primetime-type stream. Sick and drained to do late streams that finish mega late.’ Yeah, that is true. Yeah! How is that cringe? Wait, huh? What the f**okay?”

xQc speculated that Dafran’s remarks have been “drama-bait” and went on to say:

“This has bought to be drama-bait. Guys, that is bought to be drama-bait, one way or the other. Wait, I do know I’m cringe, although. I’ve at all times been cringe, although. Dude, dude, you guys liked like, pretending these little narratives and s**t like that. It is so odd.”

Timestamp: 00:32:00

After studying just a few fan reactions, xQc said:

“‘He is a egocentric a**gap that makes use of folks for content material and he is worse leech than Greek (Godx) ever was.’ Wait, what?! Wait, leech for who? These persons are off the hook. These persons are off the rockers.”

Felix learn some extra Reddit feedback and added:

“Bro, you already know what’s loopy? Everybody says I’ve modified in numerous ways in which nobody even agrees on. That is one, that is two, three, 4. They do not even agree on the how. What? They do not even agree!”

Followers react to Dafran’s clip

The response thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit has attracted greater than 330 fan reactions and among the most related ones are alongside these traces:

Dafran is a former Overwatch professional who was a member of the Atlanta Reign group within the Overwatch League. He started livestreaming on Twitch since 2017 and at the moment has over 795k followers on his channel.



