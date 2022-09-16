Andrew Tate roasted American YouTuber Logan Paul during the Valuetainmnet podcast on September 15, 2022. The podcast is hosted by famous entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David.

As per Tate himself, Paul is nothing more than a “tool of the matrix” that is being used by higher authorities to take over his demographic. He further claimed that Paul is merely reading out of a script handed over to him.

Speaking about the 27-year-old, Tate exclaimed:

“He has viewers because he is a clown.”

Andrew Tate hits out against Logan Paul and “the matrix” during the Valuetainment podcast

Providing his take on the popular fans vs. viewers debate, Andrew Tate made serious allegations on “the matrix,” stating that they are using Logan Paul to counter him. He claimed:

“Fans vs. viewers very different thing. So he doesn’t have any fans, he has viewers, and Susan and matrix and the people on charge of social media companies is like okay we’ve set our media machine.”

He further posed a scenario where he believes he is being targeted by “media machines”.

“Let’s assume, as professionals, let’s assume what I say is correct… let’s assume that the social media companies when they ban me, they set their media machines to all release thousands of articles at the same time trying to convince the world I’m an evil man. “

Continuing his trail of thoughts, he further added:

“If they have that power of degree and influence, which I think we all can probably agree they do. Don’t you think they take their number one talking piece to the demographic, which is my fan, and give him a piece of paper and tell him what to say? That all makes sense.”

He further went on to claim that Paul is now afraid to speak his mind:

“Does that make sense to say well we told all the news to say Tate’s bad and all of his fans are 18-25 year old men. Who do we have on YouTube that obeys us like c*ck and who could speak to 18-25 year old men? Logan Paul, okay, Logan here’s your piece of paper. Do you want to get cancel again Logan? No, you don’t get canceled, do you?”

Calling Logan a b*itch during the same podcast, Andrew Tate further added that Logan Paul was called by the matrix and other higher authorities to slam Tate during his podcasts so that they could silence him.

“Well, Logan is not capable of independent thought. So, someone didn’t give him the narrative, he didn’t think it up himself. Dude’s an empty vessel. He says what he is told to say. Somebody, somewhere told Logan what to say and what stance to take.”

Brutally slamming Logan during the podcast, Andrew Tate further said:

“We can argue whether it was the social media company, whether it was his manager who was fearful whether whatever but somebody sat with Logan and said, ‘look, Tate’s getting a lot of smoke, you were cool with him, your boyfriend Mike was cool with him, he is getting a lot of smoke right now. You’re gonna b*itch out,’ and he sat there and said ‘yes sir, yes I will,’ because he has no character and no integrity.”

Tate was then asked about his opinion on the viewers who supported him even after getting banned from all the major social media platforms, including the likes of Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

He went on to claim that Logan Paul doesn’t have any fans and the views he gets on his content are simply from viewers and not the fans. He noted:

“That’s the difference between a fan and a viewer. It goes back to the initial point. He has viewers because he is a clown. Clowns can have viewers, which is fine…But if you have genuine fans, like I do, people are like, to this day, Where is Tate? And they will go anywhere I am. Anywhere I am they will come because they don’t believe they can find my retroric or my ideas somewhere else.”

Social media reacts to Andrew Tate’s take on Logan Paul and his viewers

As expected, the podcast moment has been clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms. On YouTube Shorts alone, the moment has managed to pull over 7.9k views in no time.

Judging by the comments, while the majority of the viewers seemed to strongly agree with Andrew Tate this time, a few even extended their support towards Logan Paul.

Here are some of the comments that were shared:

Fans react to Andrew Tate’s take on Logan Paul (Image via YouTube/Valuetainment Short Clips)

Fans react to Andrew Tate’s take on Logan Paul (Image via YouTube/Valuetainment Short Clips)

Andrew Tate’s public challenge to Logan Paul for a fight may bring a new chapter to their online rivalry.

With that being said, there is a lot of bad blood between two of the most popular social media influencers. The possibility of them duking it out in a professional boxing match might not be completely off the cards.

