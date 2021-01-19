World
He enjoys turning 80s and 90s celebrities into adorable kids
It’s crazy what we can do with artificial intelligence! When you add a touch of Photoshop, you get an amazing result. So this internet user, gripped by a sudden nostalgia for the stars of the 80s and 90s, did by offering them a makeover!
So with an artificial intelligence, this editor from Bored Panda had fun transforming celebrities from the past century to see what they would look like and frankly the result is great!
So you can discover what Michael J. Fox, the star of Back to the Future, could have looked like as a child or Sigourney Weaver, Michael Jackson or Madonna.
We let you discover their transformation in photos below.