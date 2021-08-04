he creates a beautiful Google Maps for Zelda Breath of the Wild

Breath of the Wild fans keep surprising us, even though the game was released on March 3rd, 2017. Today we wanted to share with you the incredible work a fan of the game has done since they managed to put together a special Breath of the Wild Google Maps. We take stock of this issue.

Breath of the Wild card

The Breath of the Wild map is over 360 square kilometers. For comparison: The total area of ​​The Witcher 3 is estimated at 136 square kilometers, that of GTA V at 81 square kilometers.

It therefore seems logical that with so much space the players should continue exploring the plains. However, one gamer recently stood out from the crowd by creating a Breath of the Wild version of Google Maps.

A special touch of the wild Google Maps

An internet user named Nassim’s Software recently created a website accessible from this link that allows you to visit many locations on the map. A project made possible thanks to an interactive map inspired by the Street View function of Google Maps. You can discover the video presentation of this site under these few lines:

As you can see, clicking multiple points on the Hyrule map will give you a 360 degree view of your location. The creator of the site has already succeeded in integrating some remarkable areas, although there are of course various areas that are not available for the “Street View”. In order for this map to be completed as quickly as possible, Nassim’s software also calls for the participation of passionate gamers.

The creator stated in his presentation video that he originally wanted to create a website that would allow gamers to browse different cards related to different video games. However, the creator changed his mind to reconstruct the only map from Breath of the Wild. Is the choice paying off? In any case, the Creator seems to be enthusiastic about the enthusiasm that his creation has aroused.

If some internet users have hypothesized that Nintendo would not like this site (and especially the screenshots used), the creator Nassim claims that the use of screenshots is generally allowed. In this case, he believes that his website should not pose any copyright problems. And you, what do you think of this innovative Google Maps? We’ll let you answer this question through our survey and through our comment section! And if you want to know more about the sequel Breath of the Wild 2, we give you all the latest information on the subject in our previous article.