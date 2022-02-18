He created NFT using porn stars asses – and he wants to sell them for millions

It all started after another bizarre idea to create a YouTube video. Tiago Paiva made a plaster cast of the anus and offered it to his friends as a keychain. The video was published, seen, rated and forgotten. But a year later, the idea came back to the 32-year-old YouTuber and actor, this time with a more ambitious goal.

“I had started to understand how the NFT works (…) and I thought of something that could give a collection. So I looked at the plaster cast of my anus that was in my room and I thought that was it,” says NiT, the creator of the Le Bel Anus project, French for The Beautiful Anus, La Galerie’s first NFT collection .of the NFT, a national project with international success.

The proposal is simple: 2,000 unique NFTs will be created and sold, containing digital portraits of the anus of 2,000 pornstars. After the sale, a special work will be created, A Fusão dos Anus, the format and value of which will only be revealed once the entire collection has been sold.

The world of NFT transformed art has become a global trend, especially since a joint image file was auctioned for €58 million in March 2021. And what are NFTs? NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token, in this case a good that is not fungible, i.e. cannot be exchanged for something of equal value. It’s nothing tangible, tangible.

Besides this feature, they are also based on the blockchain which ensures that each piece or work is unique and cannot be duplicated. It has other advantages: ownership is sealed in this digital chain that cannot be modified, important for profit distribution, which is one of Tiago Paiva’s goals.

Porn stars who “lend” their anuses to any of the works are entitled to 40 percent of the proceeds from the sale, plus one percent from each subsequent sale. This type of contract, recorded on the blockchain, guarantees that these assets are automatically and seamlessly transferred directly to cryptocurrency wallets.

“This will be the future of contracts. Our homes and cars will be bought via blockchain very soon,” he explains of the technology on which the project is based, where he found an “incredible business opportunity.” Mainly because “art has an unbelievable hype”.

In the worlds of NFT, the most commonly found and sold pieces are animal avatars, all unique, some rarer and more valuable than others. “I got a little tired of it and wanted to do something different,” he says. He forgot about animals and turned to porn stars.

“Anus is like a fingerprint for me. We all have different anus and the idea here was to do a project that could go viral because of the concept,” he notes. And the art? “It’s art for me. It’s anus-inspired digital art, not a literal anus.”

Although Tiago Paiva has a much smaller marketing budget than for promoting other collections, he has budgeted over 100,000 euros to spread the word. And she made it to the other end of the world, where the social media manager of the world’s largest porn site, PornHub, decided to join as an ambassador.

Ariel Nathaniel is then one of the familiar faces to bring credence to the project along with rapper The Game who also started promoting the NFT collection. But there is another small visible facet of this true community. On Discord, Paiva managed to bring together “more than 30,000 people” from different countries around the world, where they interact with pornstars who regularly enter the room to chat and share photos.

“The community is super important because without it nothing would happen. They are the most important thing because it is the people who are part of it who appreciate the works,” he explains. “If no one knows or cares, they are worthless. It is the community that gives them value.”

The idea is that Le Bel Anus is just “the first of many collections” from La Galerie des NFT. And whoever buys the first NFT of the debut collection is guaranteed to receive one percent of the resales of this and other collections. Forever. A transmission guaranteed by the rights set in the blockchain.

Another unique aspect of this national project is the way each NFT is assigned a rarity. If in the case of avatars it is bestowed by traits – for example if the randomly generated avatar has a rare hat, the NFT will be more valuable – but in the case of Le Bel Anus it will be the community members who choose the most valuable and less valuable.

“They can vote for the ten favorites from a list of two thousand stars. The ones that get the most votes will be the rarest and most valuable,” he explains. Each NFT will go on sale on March 12 for a base value of around €700, a conversion of 6.9 Solanas, the cryptocurrency chosen for these transactions. “The value is variable because the cryptocurrency market varies. It can be cheaper or more expensive depending on market variation.”

At the moment, Tiago Paiva is still trying to fill the 500 or so spots in the anus gallery, but he guarantees that he will have all the necessary porn stars before the sale date. Busier are the community members on Discord trying to earn points with which they can guarantee that when the day comes they can snag one of the much-anticipated anuses.

“The more active they are, the more points they earn. And whoever has the most points is allowed to be on the whitelist. Since there are only two thousand NFTs, not everyone can afford to buy one. If it’s whitelisted, there’s a guarantee you can buy it,” he says.

As with all new technology, there is still a lot of ignorance about how it all works – the opportunity for the more experienced to explore blind spots and manage to fool the more inexperienced. The NFT market is multi-million dollar and ripe for fraud.

“We already have people doing Instagrams like ours and saying they are offering an NFT. Then they connect to the wallets and steal the money,” he says. “Some have already created a page with our images on the digital market and some have bought fake NFTs. When a project is successful, it always happens.”

This is also the reason why Tiago Paiva decided to always show his face. “The biggest danger sign is that the projects are anonymous, there is nobody who cares,” he says. “That’s why I wanted to show myself. People know me and feel safer.” Now it remains to be seen for how many euros – or cryptocurrencies – the coveted anus of the stars of the industry will be snatched.