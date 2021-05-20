He brings his miniatures to life in epic scenes

Jared Middleton is the name of the artist behind these incredible images. The young New Yorker, who is also known on Instagram under the pseudonym Sirdork, immortalizes his popular action figures in epic action scenes that are worthy of cinematic photographs.

In order to bring his photos to life, the artist uses natural elements such as water, snow or earth, but also fire or explosives to achieve impressive effects and grandiose lighting effects.

The artist spoke about his work for the media Bored Panda:

“I’m just a huge fan and collector! Nothing gives me more pleasure than trying to bring these figures and characters to life and even tell a story about them in a photo.”

To the delight of the curious, the artist also reveals behind the scenes of his photos.

