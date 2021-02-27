HDPE Pipes Market Size, Revenue Status, Global Outlook on Leading Players Review and Forecast to 2025

Global HDPE Pipes Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Grade Type (PE63, PE80, PE100, Others), Application, Diameter, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights And Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)

The key insights of the HDPE Pipes Market report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porters Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, valve type, technology, size, End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The Global HDPE Pipes Market was valued at USD 17,317.50 Million in the year 2019. Growing demand for HDPE pipes for water irrigation systems in agriculture industry coupled with rising sewage disposal infrastructure development across the globe is expected to fuel the demand for HDPE pipes during the forecast period. Additionally, the rise in agricultural and industrial activities and demand for pipeline infrastructure is increasing in oil & gas exploration and production activities which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global HDPE pipes market.

The Major players in the market are identified through revenues determined through primary and secondary research with the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., JM Eagle, Blue Diamond Industries, United Poly Systems, WL Plastics, Lane Enterprises, Inc, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Advanced Drainage Systems, Nexam Chemical, Orbia Advance Corporation.

Global HDPE Pipes Market Segmentation:

The market is also expected to register huge growth in demand post COVID-19 pandemic situation attributable to factors including presence of advanced technology, high disposable income and growing demand of household appliances. With technical advancements and rapidly growing demand in the IIOT technology, the market growth of valves is expected to grow significantly.

The report analyses the HDPE Pipes Market by value (USD Million) and by volume (Million Tonnes).

The report analyses the HDPE Pipes Market by Grade type (PE63, PE80, PE100, Others).

The report assesses the HDPE Pipes market by Application (Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Irrigation, Portable Water, Others).

The report assesses the HDPE Pipes market by Diameter (Large Diameter Pipes, Small Diameter Pipes).

Owing to low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialization, manufacturers are Plastic pipes and tubes are widely used to supply gases and liquids of all types. Plastics may be preferred over metal due to inherent advantages. They are lighter weight, do not require open flame to join, and theyre flexible, which can simplify installation and reduce breaks due to freezing.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of HDPE Pipes Market these regions, from 2019 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) and ROW.

Most of the projects in China, the US, Germany and South Korea are delayed, and the companies are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to get highly affected by the spread of the COVID-19 due to the effect of the pandemic in China, Japan, and India.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR owing to the rapid increase in urbanization, continuous industrial as well as residential construction, and infrastructure development in the region. Additionally, demand for oil and gas exploration and production activities is expected to propel market demand. The region has also witnessed rise in agricultural and industrial activities.

