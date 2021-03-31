HD maps for autonomous vehicles Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2028
The global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 16.51 Billion at a steady CAGR of 34.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The new research report titled ‘Global HD maps for autonomous vehicles Market’, published by Emergen Research, proffers a comprehensive study of the HD maps for autonomous vehicles industry, while estimating the overall market size and the size and share of the key regional segments of the global market over historical period of 2017-2018, as well as the projected timeline of 2020-2027. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global HD maps for autonomous vehicles industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of HD maps for autonomous vehicles Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/509
Key players in the market include NVIDIA, TomTom, DeepMap, Here Technologies, Navinfo, Civil Maps, Mapmyindia, Sanborn Map Company, Navmii, and Autonavi.
Emergen Research has segmented the global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market on the basis of level of automation, solution, services, vehicle type, and region:
- Level of automation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Semi-Autonomous (Level 2&3)
- Autonomous (Level 4&5)
- Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Embedded
- Cloud-based
- Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Localization
- Advertisement
- Mapping
- Update & Maintenance
- Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Commercial Vehicles
- Passenger Vehicles
Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/509
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- North America
Read More @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hd-maps-for-autonomous-vehicles-market
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. HD maps for autonomous vehicles Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….