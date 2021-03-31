HD maps for autonomous vehicles Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2028

The global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 16.51 Billion at a steady CAGR of 34.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The new research report titled ‘Global HD maps for autonomous vehicles Market’, published by Emergen Research, proffers a comprehensive study of the HD maps for autonomous vehicles industry, while estimating the overall market size and the size and share of the key regional segments of the global market over historical period of 2017-2018, as well as the projected timeline of 2020-2027. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global HD maps for autonomous vehicles industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth.

Key players in the market include NVIDIA, TomTom, DeepMap, Here Technologies, Navinfo, Civil Maps, Mapmyindia, Sanborn Map Company, Navmii, and Autonavi.

Emergen Research has segmented the global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market on the basis of level of automation, solution, services, vehicle type, and region:

Level of automation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Semi-Autonomous (Level 2&3) Autonomous (Level 4&5)

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Embedded Cloud-based

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Localization Advertisement Mapping Update & Maintenance

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Commercial Vehicles Passenger Vehicles



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



