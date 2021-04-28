HCl Electrolysis Industry Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Players, Product Scope, Regional Demand, COVID-19 Impacts and 2027 Forecast
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on HCl Electrolysis, which studied HCl Electrolysis industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Industrial production produces a large amount of by-product hydrochloric acid. At present, the demand for by-product hydrochloric acid has gradually been unable to withstand the annual increase. The use of hydrogen chloride to recover chlorine gas is gradually becoming an important technical route in the industry.
Competition Analysis
Major competitors of the global HCl Electrolysis market include:
Bluestar (Beijing)
Sumitomo Chemical
Thyssenkrupp
Covestro
Mitsui Chemicals
Du Pont
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Polyurethane Industry
Oil & Gas
PVC Prodution & Chlorination
Fertilizers
Metal Picking
Others
Worldwide HCl Electrolysis Market by Type:
ODC Electrolysis
Diaphragm Electrolysis
Sumitomo Process
DuPont gas phase electrolysis
Others
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
