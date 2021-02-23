HCFC Refrigerant Market Outlook 2021, via Type, Application, Region

Global HCFC Refrigerant Market: Regional Analysis

The HCFC Refrigerant market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the HCFC Refrigerant market is segmented into

R22

R21

Others

Segment by Application, the HCFC Refrigerant market is segmented into

Refrigerators

Chillers

Air Conditioners

Heat Pumps

The key regions covered in the HCFC Refrigerant market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global HCFC Refrigerant Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global HCFC Refrigerant market include:

Dongyue Group Co. Ltd.

Navin Fluorine International

GFL

Arkema SA

China Fluoro Technology

Meilan Chemical

Sanmei

SRF Limited

Yonghe Refrigerant

Limin Chemicals

Sinochem Corporation

Changsu 3f Fluorochemical Industry Co Ltd

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

