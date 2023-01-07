HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us’ Won’t Tell Stories Past The Games, But Is ‘Part 3’ Coming?

The Final of Us Netflix

There is only one week left till the debut of The Final of Us on HBO, and whereas I haven’t…cherished most of the quotes from Neil Druckmann within the run-up to its launch, I’m prepared to offer him the good thing about the doubt, and a few newer ones are extra reassuring.

Specifically, in a brand new interview with THR, Druckmann says that the present is not going to run into the Recreation of Thrones drawback of making an attempt to adapt past the supply materials:

“We’ve no plans to inform any tales past adapting the video games,” Druckmann says. “We received’t run into the identical challenge as Recreation of Thrones since Half II doesn’t finish on a cliffhanger.”

It’s at all times been an open query how HBO plans to sort out the pacing of the video games with the present. The frequent thought could be one sport, one season, however given how expansive the video games are, and the way the present is even including new characters above and past the video games, my guess could be extra alongside the strains of two seasons per sport, making for 4 seasons complete to completely adapt each video games. And naturally Half 2 will run into the attention-grabbing scenario of creating Abby a significant POV character as opposed the Joel and Ellie duo of the primary sport.

The Final of Us Half 2 Naughty Canine

Nevertheless, there could also be a catch when Druckmann says they’ll solely adapt the video games. There could also be…one other sport. Naughty Canine has not revealed what its subsequent single participant venture is after The Final of Us Half 2, however in fact a logical guess is that even when Half 2 does not finish of a cliffhanger, that Half 3 nonetheless could possibly be on the best way. And when requested about this, whereas Druckmann confirms nothing, he does say “I believe there’s extra story to inform.”

We all know that The Final of Us will proceed on with the pending launch of Factions, a multiplayer spin-off based mostly on the MP mode of the primary sport, however even when that has some story part to it, I don’t assume that’s what Druckmann is speaking about right here, on condition that Factions takes place in a completely separate location from Ellie, Joel and Abby’s story.

In concept, if it does take 4 years to adapt two Final of Us video games into HBO exhibits, which might take nearer to five or 6 years given the breaks these exhibits can take typically, that could possibly be sufficient time for The Final of Us Half 3 to exist with a completely new story. The Final of Us Half 2 launched in 2020, so in concept, manufacturing on a secret Half 3 might have already been happening for years, and certain, 3-4 extra years could be loads of time to get out one other full sport. The Final of Us, the unique, was out in 2013, however Naughty Canine additionally launched Uncharted 4 after that as effectively. I’m simply saying, it’s not not possible, and we very effectively might have each three Final of Us video games and a present adapting all of them by the point we’re stated and performed right here.

