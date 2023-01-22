HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 Is Essentially Guaranteed Already

The Final of Us Netflix

Whereas TV viewers lately are understandably conditioned to not get too hooked up to a present they like, lest the streaming service it’s airing on cancel it for some unknowable motive, I don’t suppose early followers of The Final of Us’ premiere on HBO have something to fret about, regardless of no speedy season 2 renewal simply but.

Even with all of the turmoil and cost-cutting and WB Discovery which has let to some tragic cancelations on HBO Max, The Final of Us is solely performing far too properly for anybody to be nervous about it not getting a second season. And on condition that the showrunners have already mentioned season 2 would possible solely be half the second sport, they’d basically must do a season 3 as properly.

Why are you able to be assured in a season 2 of The Final of Us? Nicely:

The Final of Us is the second-largest premiere on HBO since Boardwalk Empire in 2010, with solely Home of the Dragon beating it out.

In two days, 10 million individuals within the United State alone watched The Final of Us premiere.

The Final of Us has a sky-high 99% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and an much more stunning on 95% from audiences. It additionally has a 9.4/10 on IMDB, at the moment tied as the best rated present in historical past together with classics like Breaking Unhealthy and Band of Brothers, and even above TLOU author Craig Mazin’s final present, Chernobyl, at a 9.3.

The Final of Us HBO

You simply don’t cancel a present performing like this, and I might anticipate an announcement within the subsequent few weeks, if not proper after episode 2 right here, if it reveals a viewership improve, which definitely appears doable given the world of mouth touring in regards to the present. Home of the Dragon was renewed after solely its pilot, sure, however it’s a novel collection on condition that it had eight years of Sport of Thrones fanbase build-up, and everybody watching to see if it might redeem the pitiful finale of the final collection (it type of did!).

As for The Final of Us, I keep my secret concept that the long run plan will not be solely to adapt each video games over the course of three seasons, however by the point season 3 airs in in all probability 2026, that it’s totally doable Naughty Canine releases The Final of Us Half 3, that means season 4/5 might adapt that future, at the moment non-existent sport as properly. However that’s a dialog for an additional day. For now, season 2 is sweet sufficient, and that’s simply assured at this level.

Observe me on Twitter, YouTube, Fb and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content material round-up publication, God Rolls.

Choose up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller collection and The Earthborn Trilogy.