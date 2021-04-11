HBO will have a reality show to find the next “Magic Mike”

Actor Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh will produce the blockbuster-inspired competition.

A man will repeat the experience

First came “Magic Mike”, then the XXL version and now the saga is on TV – but not in the format you would expect. According to HBO, it will be a television contest aimed at making 10 ordinary men one of the characters in the films.

The program is called “The Real Magic Mike” and is produced by the two stars who directed the film 201, actor Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh. A casting is currently taking place in the USA to find the stars who will make the dream of “Magic Mike” come true.

“Ten men who have lost their magic (…) will expose their souls and much more if they develop their bodies, learn dance choreography and develop a new level of self-confidence,” reveals “HBO”. The saga also resulted in a live show in Las Vegas, the stage of which will also be one of the grand prizes awarded to the winner of the competition.

“When they undress [os concorrentes] You will get rid of emotional baggage and regain confidence, but only one can be Real Magic Mike. He will win a cash prize and have the opportunity to perform on Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas. “

The story of the 2012 box-office hit film is inspired by Channing Tatum’s own story and his experiences as a stripper before becoming a famous actor.