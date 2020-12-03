HBO Max will receive major premieres from 2021 concurrently with the theaters

Warner Bros. announced that there will be 17 films including “Dune” and “The Suicide Squad”.

It could be a result of the pandemic or some other time signal. The fact is, the premieres planned for 2021 will hit theaters and HBO Max at the same time – at least in the US.

The announcement was made by Warner Bros. this Thursday, December 3rd, and represents a break from what has been the standards of the Hollywood premiere. The list of films includes a total of 17 works, including titles such as “Dune”, “The Suicide Squad” – including the Portuguese Daniela Melchior – and “Godzilla vs. Kong “or” The Matrix 4 “and will easily reach production costs of almost 1 billion euros.

The company’s explanation for this action is related to a very simple fact: the pandemic. Although there is already more than one vaccine in testing and production, Warner Bros. believes it will not be possible to go to theaters normally – safely and without capacity restrictions – until next fall in the US.

“We can support our exhibition partners with a steady stream of world-class films and give viewers who may not have access to a theater or are unwilling to return the opportunity to see our fantastic films for 2021 Films,” said Ann Sarnoff, Executive Director by Warner Media Studios and Networks Group, quoted by the New York Times.

While it has been stressed that this is a one year plan, resuming this type of release of the films is likely to be difficult as viewers do not want to wait three months before they can watch the films from now on.

Outside of the US, where HBO Max is not yet available, movies will have their usual theaters in theaters. However, there’s always the possibility that that decision could extend to traditional HBO.