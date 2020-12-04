HBO Max will arrive in Portugal in the second half of 2021

The international expansion plans were announced this Thursday, November 3rd, at the Web Summit in Lisbon.

Daniela Melchior’s “Suicide Squad” will be part of the catalog.

The streaming platform HBO Max will reach all of Europe in the second half of 2021, replacing existing HBO platforms. The news was announced this Thursday, November 3rd, by Andy Forssell, CEO of HBO Max, at the Web Summit.

HBO Max wasn’t launched until May of this year, and although the new service was first launched in America, the director says “it has to be a global service” to go on a larger scale, with new updated features that “offer “Double the content”.

Casey Bloys, HBO’s program director, also explained at the conference how difficult it is to adapt to the new pandemic conditions two months after the platform launched, which delayed the start of recording and others that had to be stopped in the middle.

Additionally, as NiT previously reported, Warner Bros announced the premiere of 17 films in 2021 that will appear simultaneously on HBO Max and theaters – including the sequel to “Suicide Squad,” which also starred The Portuguese Actress Daniela Melchior.