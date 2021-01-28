HBO is preparing an animated series for “Game of Thrones”

It’s another project in development based on the stories of George RR Martin.

There are no details about the story yet.

HBO is preparing an animated series from the universe of “Game of Thrones” and is promoting the American magazine “The Hollywood Reporter”. It is in the early stages of development and there are no details about the narrative and project yet – other than that it is based on the fantasy stories by George RR Martin.

A week ago it was reported that HBO was working on several precursors to the saga. According to the American magazine “Entertainment Weekly”, the platform wants to do with the fantasy universe of “Game of Thrones” what Disney does with the saga of “Star Wars” in streaming: unfold the stories, explore this world, which is rich in differences is ways to create multiple series.

Currently only the production of one prequel is officially confirmed. “House of the Dragon” is slated to begin filming for its premiere in 2022 this year. The plot will focus on the civil war between two factions of the Targaryen family – and at least ten episodes have been guaranteed. The origins of Casa Targaryen and the early days of Westeros will be the historical backdrop to tell this tale, which will be some 200 or 300 years before Game of Thrones.

This new prequel comes from George RR Martin and Ryan Condal, one of the showrunners. It is based on the book “Fire & Blood”. It was also announced that director Miguel Sapochnik, responsible for some of Game of Thrones’ most epic episodes (especially those with battles), will be one of the showrunners of this prequel and will lead the pilot episode.

Variety reported that there is still a project on the table based on the stories from “The Dunk and Egg,” also by George RR Martin. The story follows the adventures of Sir Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen, 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Entertainment Weekly adds that in addition to this series, HBO is considering developing other prequels. To this end, he speaks to top writers to discuss various possible ideas, taking into account Martin’s diverse works. Bruno Heller, who wrote “Roma”, is one of the scriptwriters involved.

Ideas under consideration include a prequel based on Robert’s Rebellion – the War for the Iron Throne that changed Westeros a few decades before the Mother Series. HBO isn’t considering working on sequels or spin-offs just yet.

It is recalled that the first project HBO recorded after “A Game of Thrones” was a prequel, the pilot of which was discarded by executives. Only later was “House of the Dragon” ordered to move forward.