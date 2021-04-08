HBO is hosting a large, multi-week anniversary for the show’s 10th anniversary

Game of Thrones appeared on our small screens 10 years ago. Two years after its controversial finale, his universe is still popular and there are many projects to come. It’s impossible for HBO not to celebrate the birthday of one of the greatest series of all time. The cable channel looks big with an incredible Iron Anniversary.

event

April 17, 2011 is a date HBO will never forget. On this day, the broadcaster is preparing to broadcast the first episode of Game of Thrones. A fantasy series that mixes fantasy and clan wars in which low strikes are multiple. This ambitious project will be a real revolution for the broadcaster. The series kept millions of fans aloft for 8 seasons and quickly became one of the most watched shows in the world.

Despite a disappointing last season for many fans, the love of the Game of Thrones universe remains so important that spin-off projects are proliferating. If these are long overdue, HBO has something to calm viewers’ impatience. The cable channel decided to pay homage to its flagship series by bringing fans back to Westeros for its Iron Anniversary. A multi-week celebration announced via a trailer worthy of the series.

Marathon and gifts

It all starts April 10th with a MaraThrone on HBO2 while the entire Season 1 airs. Fans are also encouraged to watch as many episodes of the series as possible on HBO Max for charity. Each screening raises donations to a charity chosen by the actors. Some lucky ones even get a special card that informs them in the order of the display of the episodes according to certain topics.

A special page about HBO Max is already available and offers subscribers almost 150 videos with interviews and clips from the shoot. Three couples who have organized a wedding inspired by the series will have the opportunity to receive a range of personalized gifts. The other fans can pounce on the new range of derivatives specially designed for this anniversary, such as limited edition Funko Pop, beer and a Fabergé dragon egg.

In France, where HBO Max is not available, fans can enjoy a special evening in OCS City on April 17th with a two-hour show starring Charlotte Blum and Kristian Nairn (Hodor). The more courageous fans can of course also start a Game of Thrones marathon, as all 8 seasons are still available at OCS.