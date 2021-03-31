Hazmat Packaging Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Report And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2026

This comprehensive Hazmat Packaging Market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Other key market parameters range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, to company market share analysis.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Greif; SIA FLEXITANKS; Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc.; SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA; BWAY Corporation; THIELMANN; Eagle Manufacturing Company; Patrick Kelly Drums; Balmer Lawrie; Clouds Drums Dubai LLC; Sicagen; GREAT WESTERN CONTAINERS INC.; Fibre Drums; Myers Container; TPL Plastech Limited; Peninsula Drums; The Cary Company; Milford Barrel; Orlando Drum & Container Corporation; Uline; BIG VALLEY; Air Sea Containers, Inc.; BASCO, Inc.; LPS Industries among others.

Hazmat packaging is described as the category of packaging designed for transportation of environmentally hazardous products. These products are potentially life-threatening and pose a significant risk towards health and safety of workers along with property damage. This packaging category involves the availability of products that can safely transport the contents without any spillage or leakage while meeting the standards set by various authorities worldwide.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Presence of interactive packaging methods and solutions providing end-users to utilize track and trace solutions for their packages; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Availability of customized, unique solutions that can be modified in weight and size is expected to boost the market growth

Presence of various regulations provided by the authorities for the compliance of transporting hazardous materials acts as a market driver

Increasing living standards along with enhancing disposable income of individuals proving to be a growth for the manufacturing industry is another factor uplifting the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulatory standards and compliances regarding the usage of plastics is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Disintegrated demand from various end-users of developed regions of the world is restricting the market growth

Conducts Overall HAZMAT PACKAGING Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Content Type (Flammable & Combustible Liquid, Explosives, Gases, Flammable & Combustible Solid, Oxidizing Substances & Organic Peroxides, Toxic & Infectious Substances, Radioactive Materials, Corrosives, Miscellaneous Hazardous Materials, Others),

Material (Metal, Corrugated Paper, Plastic),

Product (Drums & Pails, IBCs, Cartons, Boxes, Canes, Flexi Tanks, Bottles, Others),

End-User (Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Paints & Dyes, Oil & Gas, Industrial Chemicals, Freight & Logistics, Automotive, Lubricants & Oils, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Horticulture, Others)

The HAZMAT PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, The Cary Company announced that they had acquired Three Rivers Packaging, Inc. helping enhance the capabilities of The Cary Company in the Midwest region wherein they can provide consumers with an expanded portfolio of drums, totes, IBCs and various other products. This acquisition will also improve the customer satisfaction capabilities as the acquisition includes the expertise of Three Rivers Packaging, Inc. and their focus on delivering high satisfaction to their consumers

In October 2018, BWAY, Mauser Group, National Container Group (NCG) and Industrial Container Services (ICS) announced that they had formulated a unified company by the name of Mauser Packaging Solutions combining the expertise, capabilities and services of all four companies in one. This combination will help deliver better quality of services to customers in a more reliable and sustainable manner across the globe

