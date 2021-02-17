Hazardous Location Thermostats Market 2021 Global Outlook – Pentair Ltd, Johnson Controls Inc., R. Stahl Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Industrial Automation

Global “Hazardous Location Thermostats Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Hazardous Location Thermostats market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Hazardous Location Thermostats industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The hazardous location thermostats market registered a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period, (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Hazardous Location Thermostats Market are: Pentair Ltd, Johnson Controls Inc., R. Stahl Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Industrial Automation, Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company, Tempco Electric Heater Corporation, Stego Elektrotechnik GmbH, SSHC Inc., Schneider Electric SA, Thermon and others.

Stego Elektrotechnik GmbH launched hazardous area thermostat, REx 011, for the regulation of heaters within control and switch cabinets, as well as measuring equipment located in areas with explosion hazard, underground mines, and mines susceptible to firedamp.

Growing Safety Measures across Industries to Drive the Market Growth

– Various industries, like oil and gas, and mining, are witnessing an increase in the production of materials, owing to the greater consumption of resources across the world.

– In these booming industries, factors, like ever-higher quotas, productivity, and profits, are prioritized over employee safety. Oil rig injuries are often due to the fast-paced nature of the oil business, improperly trained workers, and a lack of proper safety equipment in case of fire. When these elements are combined, they can create a condition for accidents, which is driving the market forward.

– Crosspoint temperature is one of the methods for the determination of susceptibility of the coal samples. A thermostat is used in this method to control the temperature of the furnace. Usually, a linear heating rate is maintained, and can lead to furnace damage or a fire incident if not done so. Thus, this is a major factor driving the market.

