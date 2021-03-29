Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market 2021 Share Projection: Eaton Corporation, Emerson Industrial Automation, WEG Industries, Rockwell Automation

The Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The hazardous location motor starters market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.25% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591568/hazardous-location-motor-starters-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=VII

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market: Eaton Corporation, Emerson Industrial Automation, WEG Industries, Rockwell Automation, R. Stahl Inc., Heatrex Inc, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB Group, GE Industrial Solutions (ABB Group) and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2019: Danfoss company demonstrated how its VLT Automation Drive can be used to perform condition monitoring using technologies such as external vibration sensors and load-envelope monitoring. These functions convert the drive into an intelligent sensor that detects problems at an early stage and identifies them before they cause downtime.

Key Market Trends

Explosion Proof Motor in Coal Production to Drive the Market Growth



– Growing dependency on coal production is triggering the growth of several coal plants in the world, which is driving the market. Eliminating the presence of potential sources of ignition, and providing appropriate equipment, all machinery and electrical equipment inside the enclosed coal storage area or structure are approved for use in hazardous locations. These are provided with spark-proof motors or explosion proof motors, which are assigned a temperature code (T code).

– Flameproof motors, which are a part of explosion-proof motors, are designed for operation in coal mines that are endangered by the explosion of methane and coal dust in spaces (zones one and two) where explosive mixtures of combustible gases and steams of liquid with air occurs.

– Dust ignition-proof motor is designed to exclude hazardous materials and prevent dust explosions. ABB offers a wide range of dust ignition proof motors and with Ex t motors, any explosion transmission of dust is prevented in the coal preparation.

– The explosion-proof enclosure used in the US coal mines complies with the applicable design requirements of 30 CFR 18, subpart B. It is able to contain internal explosions of methane-air mixtures without undergoing damage or excessive distortion of its walls or covers, without causing an ignition of a surrounding methane-air mixture.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth in Future



– The Asia-Pacific motor starters market is expected to observe a substantial growth in the near future, determined by the discovery of new oil and gas reserves in this region.

– A significant number of mergers and acquisitions, in the region, have led to an enormous amount of drilling and exploration activities in hazardous locations. This has further boosted the demand for motors and motor starters in this region.

– Asia-Pacific is likely to emerge as a demand center for soft starters, which are used in the motor for protection. Due to the increasing industrialization, in the region’s emerging economies, such as India and China, it is expected that motor starters will experience high growth of the motor starter in various applications.

– India has one of the world’s largest refinery complexes in Jamnagar, owned by Reliance group. The need for safety and explosion-proof motors at this refinery is driving market growth.

Browse the Report Description And TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591568/hazardous-location-motor-starters-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=VII

Influence of the Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Hazardous Location Motor Starters market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Hazardous Location Motor Starters market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Hazardous Location Motor Starters market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Hazardous Location Motor Starters market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Hazardous Location Motor Starters market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com