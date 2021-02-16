Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Eaton Corporation, Emerson Industrial Automation, WEG Industries, Rockwell Automation

Global Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Hazardous Location Motor Starters.

The hazardous location motor starters market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.25% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

– Due to technological advancements, the need for integrated servo and brushless explosion-proof motors has increased, due to the growing robotic and automation technologies in industries. Majority of these robotics and automation activities are carried out in potentially explosive atmospheres, which are driving the market.

– Growing demand for instruments used for protection against thermal overload is driving the market as instantaneous over-current is usually the result of fault conditions. Bimetallic overload relay and time overcurrent relay are the motor protection relay used in high voltage area and provide various features, such as short circuit protection, locked rotor protection, etc.

– The major restraints faced by the market are related to the manufacturing of starters as they cannot withstand the most unlikely of weather conditions and corrosive environments, which is a challenge in the market.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591568/hazardous-location-motor-starters-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=07

Top Leading Companies of Global Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market are Eaton Corporation, Emerson Industrial Automation, WEG Industries, Rockwell Automation, R. Stahl Inc., Heatrex Inc, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB Group, GE Industrial Solutions (ABB Group) and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2019: Danfoss company demonstrated how its VLT Automation Drive can be used to perform condition monitoring using technologies such as external vibration sensors and load-envelope monitoring. These functions convert the drive into an intelligent sensor that detects problems at an early stage and identifies them before they cause downtime.

Key Market Trends

Explosion Proof Motor in Coal Production to Drive the Market Growth



– Growing dependency on coal production is triggering the growth of several coal plants in the world, which is driving the market. Eliminating the presence of potential sources of ignition, and providing appropriate equipment, all machinery and electrical equipment inside the enclosed coal storage area or structure are approved for use in hazardous locations. These are provided with spark-proof motors or explosion proof motors, which are assigned a temperature code (T code).

– Flameproof motors, which are a part of explosion-proof motors, are designed for operation in coal mines that are endangered by the explosion of methane and coal dust in spaces (zones one and two) where explosive mixtures of combustible gases and steams of liquid with air occurs.

– Dust ignition-proof motor is designed to exclude hazardous materials and prevent dust explosions. ABB offers a wide range of dust ignition proof motors and with Ex t motors, any explosion transmission of dust is prevented in the coal preparation.

– The explosion-proof enclosure used in the US coal mines complies with the applicable design requirements of 30 CFR 18, subpart B. It is able to contain internal explosions of methane-air mixtures without undergoing damage or excessive distortion of its walls or covers, without causing an ignition of a surrounding methane-air mixture.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth in Future



– The Asia-Pacific motor starters market is expected to observe a substantial growth in the near future, determined by the discovery of new oil and gas reserves in this region.

– A significant number of mergers and acquisitions, in the region, have led to an enormous amount of drilling and exploration activities in hazardous locations. This has further boosted the demand for motors and motor starters in this region.

– Asia-Pacific is likely to emerge as a demand center for soft starters, which are used in the motor for protection. Due to the increasing industrialization, in the region’s emerging economies, such as India and China, it is expected that motor starters will experience high growth of the motor starter in various applications.

– India has one of the world’s largest refinery complexes in Jamnagar, owned by Reliance group. The need for safety and explosion-proof motors at this refinery is driving market growth.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591568/hazardous-location-motor-starters-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=07

Highlights of the Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market

– Changing the Hazardous Location Motor Starters market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Hazardous Location Motor Starters market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Hazardous Location Motor Starters industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Inquire For Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591568/hazardous-location-motor-starters-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/discount?Mode=07

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com