Hayao Miyazaki transforms into Totoro in this awesome wallpaper

As fans of the Japanese filmmaker eagerly await the release of his new feature film, master Hayao Miyazaki appears as Totoro on an official studio poster. And it’s adorable!

advertising wallpaper

After several years of absence, Ghibli appears to be reborn from his ashes. In 2020 (and 2021 in France), legendary Japanese animation studio released Aya and the Witch, directed by Goro Miyazaki (Hayao’s son), the first Ghibli-leaning feature film since Memories in Marnie by Hiromasu Yonebayashi in 2014. Despite the cold reception from the public and trade press to the studio’s latest feature film, the Ghibli teams are hard at work reviving it.

In fact, in addition to Hayao Miyazaki’s long-awaited Kimi-tachi wa dô ikiru ka, the studio has been very busy creating its own theme park, which will open on November 1, 2022 in Aichi Prefecture, near Nagoya. A particularly attractive bet for fans of the Ghibli films.

Given the excitement surrounding this new project, Ghibli is communicating more and more about it. The studio offered two great wallpapers to promote the park on its Twitter page.

PC wallpaper:

This absolutely sublime wallpaper showcases the full artistic richness of the studio’s animators.

Mobile wallpapers:

On the latter we can see very clearly the master of Japanese animation disguised as Totoro.

A Studio Ghibli icon, Totoro is undoubtedly one of Hayao Miyazaki’s greatest creations, recognizable by his square glasses. This isn’t the first time the director-artist mangaka has been portrayed in the form of a creature or animal. Hayao Miyazaki portrayed himself as a bespectacled pig in the 1991 manga A Field Trip to Tynemouth.

Anyhow, we strongly encourage you to keep checking the Studio Ghibli Twitter page for maybe new wallpapers to discover. For our part, we won’t fail to keep you up to date with news about the new feature film by Park Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki.