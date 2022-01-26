Have tissues ready: A new Turkish film is playing on Netflix that is making everyone cry

It’s called “My Father’s Violin” and it’s a family drama that has already earned a place at the top of the most watched on the platform.

It’s more of a Turkish heartthrob.

Ali Riza plays the violin in the street for anyone who wants to hear him. In front of him is almost always his eight-year-old daughter, who dances to the music and acts as a decoy for the few who stop and throw alms.

The lives of father and daughter are interrupted by a dramatic diagnosis: Riza is dying. Without a mother, young Ozlem risks being orphaned. Into this scenario enters Mehmet, the brother who moved away from the family and became a world famous violinist.

“Are you coming after 32 years to talk to me about your daughter as if nothing had happened?” he responds to Riza’s appeal. “Don’t come after all these years to talk to me about family.” The diagnosis was fulfilled and Ozlem also lost his father.

In this dramatic scenario begins “O Violino do Meu Pai”, a Turkish production that appeared discreetly in the Netflix catalog on January 21st and without realizing it has found itself at the forefront of film trends in Portugal. And like outside, the film is accused of provoking tears, lots of tears.

The story may sound familiar. After all, it’s been nearly two years since another Turkish production became a phenomenon, the equally dramatic Miracle in Cell 7.

The finger for the Turkish drama seems well calibrated and “Babamin Kemani”, in the original title, could also highlight Engin Altan Duzyatan (Mehmet), a 42-year-old actor well-known in his country, as well as new star Gulizar Nisa Urau (Ozlem). At least that’s what the critics on social media are suggesting.

At just under two hours long, My Father’s Violin is available now on Netflix. But don’t hit the couch without a pack of tissues. you will need them.