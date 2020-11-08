Have fun with the board game MONOPOLY Uncharted

Watching TV with friends or family has become a trivial activity. However, there is nothing like an old-fashioned board game to create a good atmosphere and make your moments enjoyable. This game is not only entertaining but also has the specialty of teaching the basic rules of business. Mixing the business with the business is always a plus!

This edition of the game produced by WINNING MOVES is fascinating. MONOPOLY Uncharted follows the adventures of Nathan Drake and his allies in an attempt to defeat their enemies. We travel a world there, we even climb mountains to find the hidden clues that lead to the treasure. In the box you will find 1 game board with 6 personalized pawns, Monopoly tickets and 2 dice. The game pieces are of very good quality and are made of metal, plastic and cardboard.

This board game is designed for 2 to 6 players. The minimum age is 16 years. The estimated time until the end of the game is 45 minutes.

This is the perfect opportunity to indulge in MONOPOLY Uncharted. Note that the offer also includes a 2-year warranty on the product. To complete your game collection, the MARIO KART 8 package is also available at a great price!

