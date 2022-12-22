HasanAbi reacts to Trainwreckstv asking Elon Musk to let him run Twitter

As a political commentator on Twitch, HasanAbi has been extensively masking the Elon Musk and Twitter saga. Musk just lately created a ballot asking Twitter customers to resolve if he ought to step down because the CEO of the platform. After the outcomes have been in, he introduced through a tweet that he would resign as quickly as he discovered an acceptable candidate to switch him. Trainwreckstv’s responded to this tweet and requested to be thought of for the place.

“HasanAbi” Piker has a historical past of clashing with “Tyler” Trainwreckstv on-line over his streaming platform Kick and the ethics behind playing and slots streams on Twitch. As such, Piker was amused upon studying his fellow streamer’s request to run Twitter. He even joked that it appeared to resemble an AI-generated put up made to sound like Tyler:

“Dude, that is like… I really feel like this tweet was crafted in a lab by ChatGPI [sic] to f*cking write essentially the most Trainwrecks a*s tweet you could possibly… What’s it referred to as? It is ChatGPT, sorry.”

HasanAbi takes a dig at Trainwreckstv’s request to develop into CEO of Twitter after Elon Musk

As a self-proclaimed socialist, HasanAbi has been fairly vital of Elon Musk and his coverage adjustments to Twitter. After the ElonJet fiasco, the streamer referred to as out the billionaire for his anti-free speech insurance policies that instantly contradict Musk’s said place as a free speech absolutionist.

Clips and movies of the streamer criticizing the Twitter CEO are being shared on social media, and Hasan’s response to Musk shedding the Twitter ballot about stepping down from the place of Chief Government Officer of Twitter is effectively documented in movies corresponding to this:

In the previous couple of days, HasanAbi has been watching lots of content material surrounding Twitter. Throughout a stream at the moment, somebody in chat despatched him a hyperlink to Trainwreckstv’s tweet through which he asks to be given an opportunity to run the corporate. This was Hasan’s preliminary response upon seeing the tweet:

“That is the best factor I’ve ever seen. God, he is actually the GOAT. The f*cking GOAT, dude.”

Trainwreckstv replying to Elon Musk (Picture through Twitter)

The streamer adopted up by studying out the tweet:

“Trainrwrecks says, ‘I am going to not solely take the place, however I’ll put in some huge cash so you already know I gained’t are available in simply to fuck it up and fuck you over. On high of that, this place must be crammed by a centrist that isn’t influenced by clout or fashionable opinion votes.'”

As his chat began making enjoyable of the tweet and Trainwreckstv, HasanAbi additionally took a dig at him about his sponsorships with Stake and beef with Mizkif:

“Trainwrecks be like, ‘I’ve proof that may destroy you, Mr. Elon Musk. In case you do not add Slots to Twitter as a listing, you are finished, Bozo. Received nukes!”

Timestamp 3:42:12

Reddit reactions

After HasanAbi’s clip gained traction within the r/LivestreamFails subreddit, Redditors had rather a lot to say about Trainwreckstv’s determination to ask for the CEO chair. Listed below are a few of the reactions:

Regardless of his denunciation of playing on stream, HasanAbi did have some variety phrases for Trainwreckstv’s new platform Kick when he got here throughout it on his stream a number of weeks in the past.

Hasan Piker is a number one content material creator on Twitch, with over 2.2 million followers and a median concurrent viewership of 35,000.

