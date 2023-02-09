HasanAbi reacts to receiving hate for massive fundraiser for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims, tweets about quitting

In a late stream on February 8, Twitch star Hasan “HasanAbi” lashed out at critics within the wake of elevating a whole bunch of hundreds of {dollars} in charity for the Turkey-Syria earthquake victims. The streamer was clearly pissed off with the response from many individuals on-line who gave the impression to be attacking the fundraiser.

Hasan himself is of Turkish origin, and pushed again towards the declare that he was elevating cash for clout by explaining how some individuals will discover any motive pile hate on him:

“What? You went from, ‘Hasan you do not do f*cking charity you f*cking piece of sh*t. Use your gazillions of {dollars}.’ To- ‘Hasan you solely do charities’? What? ‘You are doing it for clout’ Once I was doing it privately, I didnt do it or I used to be mendacity about doing it. Once I do it publicly, I am doing it for f*cking clout.”

It’s price mentioning that the continuing fundrasier had raised nearly $1 million on the time of this outburst. Hours previous to this proclamation on stream, HasanAbi took to his alternate Twitter account to handle the identical phenomenon of individuals giving him a tough time. He insinuated that he was “legitimately” excited about quitting because of the “psychos” criticizing the charity occasion.

“Hold altering lives”: Reactions to HasanAbi’s current posts about criticism on his Turkey-Syria earthquake fundraiser

It has been reported that extreme earthquakes in Syria and Turkey have devastated whole cities and killed hundreds of individuals, with the dying toll persevering with to rise days after the occasion.

The destruction has been broadly reported by the worldwide media, with nationwide governments, NGOs, celebrities, and activists from across the globe extending their assist to the victims.

Streamers comparable to HasanAbi, IShowSpeed, and Trainwreckstv have been among the many first main on-line personalities within the gaming and streaming house to publicly discuss donating cash. It seems that hundreds of individuals have participated within the charitable drive to assist individuals in want.

As a political commentator on the left side of the spectrum, Hasan often comes under fire from large sections of internet trolls at a regular basis, with his name often trending on Twitter due to something or the other.

His controversial statements over the years have done little to stop his growth as he currently commands over 2.4 million followers on Twitch, with an average concurrant viewership of about 32K in the last month.

The clip of him lashing out at the “haters” has gained quite some traction on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Here are some of the reactions that mostly seem to support HasanAbi’s charitable drive to help the earthquake victims:

Here are some of his fans reacting to his tweet about quitting:

@nothasanabi Hope issues get higher and take a while off if it’s essential @nothasanabi Hope issues get higher and take a while off if it’s essential ♥️

@nothasanabi Truthfully man you’re simply attempting to do the fitting factor. Folks could disagree with you however anybody who comes in your character is simply trying to be hateful. We’re all on the identical group even when individuals disagree with the tactic of change. Hold doing you man, maintain altering lives. @nothasanabi Truthfully man you’re simply attempting to do the fitting factor. Folks could disagree with you however anybody who comes in your character is simply trying to be hateful. We’re all on the identical group even when individuals disagree with the tactic of change. Hold doing you man, maintain altering lives.

@nothasanabi It’s going to be okay, take a break if it’s essential @nothasanabi It’s going to be okay, take a break if it’s essential

@nothasanabi You retain doing nice work dude. The cash you helped to prepare and lift goes to influence a ton of people that want it. You’re serving to people who can’t give a crap about some sport and as an alternative fear about making it by way of the night time. @nothasanabi You retain doing nice work dude. The cash you helped to prepare and lift goes to influence a ton of people that want it. You’re serving to people who can’t give a crap about some sport and as an alternative fear about making it by way of the night time.

Replace: HasanAbi’s charity for Turkey-Syria crosses the $1 million mark

The fundraiser for the earthquake victims has formally crossed the $1 million mark with Ostonox, HasanAbi’s editor, tweeting that the streamer himself has donated about $45K to his personal fundraiser.

The streamer has additionally been the middle of one other controversy surrounding the Hogwarts Legacy online game and the trans debate surrounding it. This is what he needed to say concerning the sport after it broke Twitch viewer information days earlier than its official launch.



