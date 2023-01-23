HasanAbi reacts to his TikToks being played by college professors
Clips from political commentator and Twitch streamer HasanAbi are apparently being utilized by faculty professors in school rooms from notable American universities.
“HasanAbi” Piker is understood for his progressive tackle present affairs and is a self-proclaimed socialist. He has an enormous following on the Amazon-owned platform with over 2.4 million followers. Twitch Tracker presently charges him because the No 5 English streamer with a median concurrent viewership of 32.6K over the past thirty years.
After clips of his TikToks being proven by a university professor went viral, Piker himself replied to a tweet posted by certainly one of his editors captioned:
“Well worth the 100K tuition”
“Think about paying 10K a semester”: Twitter goes wild after clip portraying HasanAbi utilized in lecture goes viral
The American-Turkish streamer is understood for his outspoken views on social points and spends most of his streams speaking about American politics. His views have continuously put him at odds with different content material creators equivalent to GreekGodx, who he personally known as out for spreading anti-vaccination conspiracy theories through the top of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He’s an ardent supporter of common healthcare and different progressive reforms, and attracts giant left-leaning crowds to his streams, the place he talks about present affairs. HasanAbi’s critique of capitalism and capitalist speaking factors are not any shock to those that comply with him.
Nonetheless, what shocked lots of his followers was when clips showcasing his TikTok being utilized in a university class went viral on social media.
Many joked about universities charging north of $10K in tuition charges per semester solely to point out clips in school that might have been considered with or with out subscribing to HasanAbi’s Twitch channel.
A unique clip was additionally circulated, posted by Twitter person ‘Jacob Pincus. The caption of the tweet means that the category is from the College of South California College of Cinematic Arts:
The clip talks about enterprise homeowners and their relational energy over workers. The publish obtained many different feedback from individuals claiming to know the professor, who teaches a category on streaming and content material creation.
A reply to the tweet claimed that they have been within the lecture the place the clip is from and that the professor’s title is Gordon, who presents lessons about Twitch streamers. Nonetheless, this was not one from that class:
Ostonox, HasanAbi’s editor, even requested the person what the category was known as and it turned out that the streamer’s clips weren’t the subject material being mentioned as a part of the course. It was merely from a montage of random movies that the professor showcases earlier than ending their class.
Listed here are some extra reactions from the web concerning the clips:
HasanAbi was just lately within the information after getting banned from TikTok. He was mass-reported for speaking concerning the BLM motion on the platform. As such, the streamer has been embroiled in numerous controversies over time however appears to have carried out little to gradual his development on the platform.