HasanAbi reacts to his TikToks being played by college professors

Clips from political commentator and Twitch streamer HasanAbi are apparently being utilized by faculty professors in school rooms from notable American universities.

“HasanAbi” Piker is understood for his progressive tackle present affairs and is a self-proclaimed socialist. He has an enormous following on the Amazon-owned platform with over 2.4 million followers. Twitch Tracker presently charges him because the No 5 English streamer with a median concurrent viewership of 32.6K over the past thirty years.

After clips of his TikToks being proven by a university professor went viral, Piker himself replied to a tweet posted by certainly one of his editors captioned:

“Well worth the 100K tuition”

School professors are exhibiting Hasan Piker tiktoks about how when capital homeowners take “dangers” the one actual factor they’re risking is having to turn out to be a employee like the remainder of us School professors are exhibiting Hasan Piker tiktoks about how when capital homeowners take “dangers” the one actual factor they’re risking is having to turn out to be a employee like the remainder of us https://t.co/UByIy5nivb well worth the 100k tuition twitter.com/ostonox/status… well worth the 100k tuition twitter.com/ostonox/status…

“Think about paying 10K a semester”: Twitter goes wild after clip portraying HasanAbi utilized in lecture goes viral

The American-Turkish streamer is understood for his outspoken views on social points and spends most of his streams speaking about American politics. His views have continuously put him at odds with different content material creators equivalent to GreekGodx, who he personally known as out for spreading anti-vaccination conspiracy theories through the top of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He’s an ardent supporter of common healthcare and different progressive reforms, and attracts giant left-leaning crowds to his streams, the place he talks about present affairs. HasanAbi’s critique of capitalism and capitalist speaking factors are not any shock to those that comply with him.

Nonetheless, what shocked lots of his followers was when clips showcasing his TikTok being utilized in a university class went viral on social media.

Many joked about universities charging north of $10K in tuition charges per semester solely to point out clips in school that might have been considered with or with out subscribing to HasanAbi’s Twitch channel.

@ostonox Think about paying 10k a semester for tuition when you will get for five bucks or without spending a dime with a Twitch Prime @ostonox Think about paying 10k a semester for tuition when you will get for five bucks or without spending a dime with a Twitch Prime

A unique clip was additionally circulated, posted by Twitter person ‘Jacob Pincus. The caption of the tweet means that the category is from the College of South California College of Cinematic Arts:

The clip talks about enterprise homeowners and their relational energy over workers. The publish obtained many different feedback from individuals claiming to know the professor, who teaches a category on streaming and content material creation.

@ostonox @ostonox i really know this professor & class (it is a class that teaches the biz of streaming!), dm me in case you’d ever wish to do a visitor lecture @ostonox i really know this professor & class (it is a class that teaches the biz of streaming!), dm me in case you’d ever wish to do a visitor lecture @ostonox

A reply to the tweet claimed that they have been within the lecture the place the clip is from and that the professor’s title is Gordon, who presents lessons about Twitch streamers. Nonetheless, this was not one from that class:

@brenonade

Cinematic Arts college students need to take it, it has nothing to do along with his streaming class. @ostonox Truly no! I used to be on this lecture. I am additionally in Gordon’s streaming class. This class is a totally completely different one that he’s educating for the primary time this semester. AllCinematic Arts college students need to take it, it has nothing to do along with his streaming class. @brenonade @ostonox Truly no! I used to be on this lecture. I am additionally in Gordon’s streaming class. This class is a totally completely different one that he’s educating for the primary time this semester. All Cinematic Arts college students need to take it, it has nothing to do along with his streaming class.

Ostonox, HasanAbi’s editor, even requested the person what the category was known as and it turned out that the streamer’s clips weren’t the subject material being mentioned as a part of the course. It was merely from a montage of random movies that the professor showcases earlier than ending their class.

@ostonox @brenonade Visions of Range in Cinematic Arts. I’ll DM you proof if you need @ostonox @brenonade Visions of Range in Cinematic Arts. I’ll DM you proof if you need

@RIPYANDHl @ostonox @brenonade Had nothing to do with the lecture really. On the finish of each class he exhibits us a wide range of movies and clips. This one was despatched to him by his son and he favored it sufficient to point out us. We didn’t talk about it in school or something @RIPYANDHl @ostonox @brenonade Had nothing to do with the lecture really. On the finish of each class he exhibits us a wide range of movies and clips. This one was despatched to him by his son and he favored it sufficient to point out us. We didn’t talk about it in school or something

Listed here are some extra reactions from the web concerning the clips:

@hasanthehun I can’t imagine this what they’re educating our youngsters lately smh @hasanthehun I can’t imagine this what they’re educating our youngsters lately smh

@hasanthehun I obtained it ad-free with a Prime sub that I used to be reminded to make use of on the hour. @hasanthehun I obtained it ad-free with a Prime sub that I used to be reminded to make use of on the hour.

@hasanthehun the very fact they pulled up a Minecraft zoomer compilation too as a substitute of an unique TikTok lmfaoo @hasanthehun the very fact they pulled up a Minecraft zoomer compilation too as a substitute of an unique TikTok lmfaoo

@ostonox All of the tier 3 subs get a personal theatre @ostonox All of the tier 3 subs get a personal theatre

@hasanthehun And but I get it for $5 a month or without spending a dime with a twitch prime @hasanthehun And but I get it for $5 a month or without spending a dime with a twitch prime

LOL TIKTOK DID NOT BAN ME FOR A BLM POST AND CLAIM ITS HATEFUL MISCONDUCT. NO WAY. LOL TIKTOK DID NOT BAN ME FOR A BLM POST AND CLAIM ITS HATEFUL MISCONDUCT. NO WAY. https://t.co/FP2UCFu3qz

HasanAbi was just lately within the information after getting banned from TikTok. He was mass-reported for speaking concerning the BLM motion on the platform. As such, the streamer has been embroiled in numerous controversies over time however appears to have carried out little to gradual his development on the platform.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



