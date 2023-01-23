Monday, January 23, 2023
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

TikTok featuring HasanAbi shown in film school goes viral (Image via Ostonox/Twitter)
Gaming 

HasanAbi reacts to his TikToks being played by college professors

Rupali Gupta

Clips from political commentator and Twitch streamer HasanAbi are apparently being utilized by faculty professors in school rooms from notable American universities.

“HasanAbi” Piker is understood for his progressive tackle present affairs and is a self-proclaimed socialist. He has an enormous following on the Amazon-owned platform with over 2.4 million followers. Twitch Tracker presently charges him because the No 5 English streamer with a median concurrent viewership of 32.6K over the past thirty years.

After clips of his TikToks being proven by a university professor went viral, Piker himself replied to a tweet posted by certainly one of his editors captioned:

“Well worth the 100K tuition”

well worth the 100k tuition twitter.com/ostonox/status…

“Think about paying 10K a semester”: Twitter goes wild after clip portraying HasanAbi utilized in lecture goes viral

The American-Turkish streamer is understood for his outspoken views on social points and spends most of his streams speaking about American politics. His views have continuously put him at odds with different content material creators equivalent to GreekGodx, who he personally known as out for spreading anti-vaccination conspiracy theories through the top of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He’s an ardent supporter of common healthcare and different progressive reforms, and attracts giant left-leaning crowds to his streams, the place he talks about present affairs. HasanAbi’s critique of capitalism and capitalist speaking factors are not any shock to those that comply with him.

See also  "I don’t care" - Tyler1 rage quits Overwatch 2, says he won’t play the game 'until Zarya is nerfed'

Nonetheless, what shocked lots of his followers was when clips showcasing his TikTok being utilized in a university class went viral on social media.

Many joked about universities charging north of $10K in tuition charges per semester solely to point out clips in school that might have been considered with or with out subscribing to HasanAbi’s Twitch channel.

@ostonox Think about paying 10k a semester for tuition when you will get for five bucks or without spending a dime with a Twitch Prime

A unique clip was additionally circulated, posted by Twitter person ‘Jacob Pincus. The caption of the tweet means that the category is from the College of South California College of Cinematic Arts:

The clip talks about enterprise homeowners and their relational energy over workers. The publish obtained many different feedback from individuals claiming to know the professor, who teaches a category on streaming and content material creation.

@ostonox i really know this professor & class (it is a class that teaches the biz of streaming!), dm me in case you’d ever wish to do a visitor lecture @ostonox

A reply to the tweet claimed that they have been within the lecture the place the clip is from and that the professor’s title is Gordon, who presents lessons about Twitch streamers. Nonetheless, this was not one from that class:

@brenonade @ostonox Truly no! I used to be on this lecture. I am additionally in Gordon’s streaming class. This class is a totally completely different one that he’s educating for the primary time this semester. All Cinematic Arts college students need to take it, it has nothing to do along with his streaming class.

Ostonox, HasanAbi’s editor, even requested the person what the category was known as and it turned out that the streamer’s clips weren’t the subject material being mentioned as a part of the course. It was merely from a montage of random movies that the professor showcases earlier than ending their class.

@ostonox @brenonade Visions of Range in Cinematic Arts. I’ll DM you proof if you need

@RIPYANDHl @ostonox @brenonade Had nothing to do with the lecture really. On the finish of each class he exhibits us a wide range of movies and clips. This one was despatched to him by his son and he favored it sufficient to point out us. We didn’t talk about it in school or something

Listed here are some extra reactions from the web concerning the clips:

@hasanthehun I can’t imagine this what they’re educating our youngsters lately smh

@hasanthehun I obtained it ad-free with a Prime sub that I used to be reminded to make use of on the hour.

@hasanthehun the very fact they pulled up a Minecraft zoomer compilation too as a substitute of an unique TikTok lmfaoo

@ostonox All of the tier 3 subs get a personal theatre

@hasanthehun And but I get it for $5 a month or without spending a dime with a twitch prime

LOL TIKTOK DID NOT BAN ME FOR A BLM POST AND CLAIM ITS HATEFUL MISCONDUCT. NO WAY. https://t.co/FP2UCFu3qz

HasanAbi was just lately within the information after getting banned from TikTok. He was mass-reported for speaking concerning the BLM motion on the platform. As such, the streamer has been embroiled in numerous controversies over time however appears to have carried out little to gradual his development on the platform.

Fast Hyperlinks

Extra from Sportskeeda

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei


Rupali Gupta

Rupali is a US born travel freak, she loves to explore world with her beautiful pics capturing ability. In rest of her free time, she loves to write blogs. For now She is permanent editor at Mccourier.com

You May Also Like

Team Falcons finished 14th in PMGC Group Yellow (Image via PUBG Mobile)

D’Xavier and Team Falcons eliminated from PMGC 2022

Rupali Gupta
marvel games for android and iPhone

7 Free Marvel Games For Android and iPhone Users – Download Now!!

Nidhi Gandhi
God of War Ragnarok

How to find and solve Myrkr Tunnels Chest (Svartalfheim)

Rupali Gupta