HasanAbi reacts as Jubilee video breaks fourth wall to call him to a debate with Ben Shapiro

“HasanAbi” Piker received an enormous shock on in the present day’s stream as he tried watching the most recent Center Floor episode from Jubilee. The streamer was invited by the director for a one-on-one debate-style episode sooner or later towards a conservative spokesperson similar to Ben Shapiro.

As a well-liked political commentator well-known for his progressive viewpoints, Piker has reacted to Jubilee content material for fairly a while now as in addition they take care of socio-political themes within the game-show format. The YouTube channel is a go-to spot for a lot of streamers, similar to xQc and PewDiePie who’ve reacted to Jubilee on their very own livestreams and/or movies.

Early on throughout in the present day’s stream, HasanAbi received flabbergasted as he began to observe the most recent episode of Jubilee’s Center Floor. Because the streamer began the video, a snippet of him reacting to a earlier clip from the YouTube channel began to play, complicated him.

After listening to the director, the Turkish-American streamer was so flummoxed that he needed to cease watching and name out the fourth wall breaking:

“What the f*ck! Wait, what!?! What the, you chill. I needed to flip that off. That was bizarre man. Okay, settle down. What? Ay yo, dude. They broke the fourth wall dude, that is like, you may’t try this.”

He stored describing it as bizarre:

“That was bizarre, that, um, ow. Oh, that is a bizarre solution to begin a Jubilee video, bro. What the f*ck. Yo, Jesus Christ dude.”

HasanAbi defined to his viewers that at the beginning, he thought there was a glitch when his personal clip was performed within the video. He additionally counseled those that had joined his stream early as a result of latecomers would not have the ability to expertise the state of affairs dwell:

“I used to be like, ‘Is that video I used to be watching that received f*cked up or one thing? Like, why is that… yeah that was odd. Okay. Oh no, because of this you come into the published early.”

The video in query is titled Ought to Dad and mom Ban Subjects From Faculties? and that is how the present’s director invited him to be in a future video:

“Hey Hasan, we all know you are going to react to this video, so we wish to invite you to be in an episode of “Center Floor.” Perhaps a one-on-one dialogue with somebody like Ben Shapiro? So it will be nice in case you can announce your participation right here first and we are able to get Ben’s consideration. For now, benefit from the video.”

The fourth-wall-breaking shenanigans have actually paid off, because the clip has already crossed 30,000 views, with huge streamers similar to xQc reacting to it. Moreover, followers have made it clear that they might like to see HasanAbi go head-to-head with somebody like Ben Shapiro.

