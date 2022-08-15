HasanAbi gets temporarily blocked on TikTok and calls out the platform’s community guidelines

Twitch streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at being briefly blocked from the short-video sharing platform TikTok.

The streamer shared a screenshot of his TikTok account replace, by which it was revealed that one of many movies he posted earlier this month was muted for allegedly violating neighborhood tips.

After the moderation crew reviewed his attraction, they ended up eradicating the neighborhood tips violation and apologized to the political commentator for inflicting any inconvenience.

Every week later, on August 14, the Twitch star was notified that he had been briefly blocked from posting on TikTok resulting from a number of violations of the neighborhood tips and that his account can be reinstated on August 20.

HasanAbi didn’t respect the choice and vented on Twitter:

“TikTok is the dumbest f***ing social media platform. I’m shedding my f***ing thoughts with their neighborhood tips. Make it make sense to me please.”

Hasan vents out his frustration after getting briefly blocked on TikTok (Picture through Twitter)

The Twitter neighborhood reacts to HasanAbi’s rant about TikTok

Hasan is an lively TikTok person and is thought for watching and reacting to essentially the most viral posts on the video-sharing platform.

His sudden suspension from TikTok garnered plenty of buzz on Twitter, with a whole lot of followers flocking to the remark part to share their ideas.

Twitch streamer and former League of Legends growth crew member Blaustoise sarcastically said that Hasan ought to combine in some dance strikes and quirky developments:

@hasanthehun gotta combine in some dances and quirky developments once in a while to throw them off @hasanthehun gotta combine in some dances and quirky developments once in a while to throw them off

Twitter person nana (@onigirlnanalol) defined that after a TikTok person’s account will get struck a sure variety of instances, the platform robotically begins reviewing each video of theirs:

@hasanthehun as soon as your account will get striked X variety of instances, it is going to begin robotically putting EVERY video underneath evaluation no matter content material and suppress it from the algorithm. plus their help is nonexistent. hate being a creator on that app lol @hasanthehun as soon as your account will get striked X variety of instances, it is going to begin robotically putting EVERY video underneath evaluation no matter content material and suppress it from the algorithm. plus their help is nonexistent. hate being a creator on that app lol

Some followers agreed with HasanAbi’s stance on TikTok’s neighborhood tips:

@hasanthehun The neighborhood tips make completely no sense. It’s actually ruined my expertise on the platform and I simply don’t even take pleasure in posting there anymore. All of your content material will get flagged with completely no clarification in any respect. @hasanthehun The neighborhood tips make completely no sense. It’s actually ruined my expertise on the platform and I simply don’t even take pleasure in posting there anymore. All of your content material will get flagged with completely no clarification in any respect.

Group members mocked TikTok’s apology for mistakenly muting the Twitch content material creator’s movies, which was adopted by a week-long suspension:

@hasanthehun We apologize for any inconvenience our mistake could have precipitated, take pleasure in a complimentary 1 week suspension. @hasanthehun We apologize for any inconvenience our mistake could have precipitated, take pleasure in a complimentary 1 week suspension.

Customers shared a screenshot of Hasan’s most up-to-date TikTok publish and pointed to an alert banner, stating that the streamer’s content material gave the impression to be “selling violence:”

One other fan claimed to have had a Zoom dialogue with a TikTok worker and said that the crew was conscious of the platform’s automated suspension points:

@hasanthehun That is all automated of their system. After having a zoom assembly with an worker, they’ve taken our complaints and stated they’re conscious of this subject and are engaged on a repair. @hasanthehun That is all automated of their system. After having a zoom assembly with an worker, they’ve taken our complaints and stated they’re conscious of this subject and are engaged on a repair.

Others recommended that HasanAbi censor his content material on TikTok:

@hasanthehun when doubtful, bleep/censor it out. not simply censoring the subtitle both. That is actually the one manner I have been in a position to get round their puritanical neighborhood tips @hasanthehun when doubtful, bleep/censor it out. not simply censoring the subtitle both. That is actually the one manner I have been in a position to get round their puritanical neighborhood tips

Listed below are some extra related fan reactions:

@hasanthehun They take each report as truth and take away accounts like nothing @hasanthehun They take each report as truth and take away accounts like nothing

@hasanthehun I wasn’t allowed to tag you in a tiktok I posted. Now that is sensible. @hasanthehun I wasn’t allowed to tag you in a tiktok I posted. Now that is sensible.

@hasanthehun fairly positive that is bc youre being mass reported unforunately :[ also you should def make a backup @hasanthehun pretty sure this is bc youre being mass reported unforunately :[ also you should def make a backup

Hasan is one of the biggest Just Chatting content creators on Twitch. He began his online career in 2018. He currently has 2,140,283 followers and averages 33k viewers per stream.

Edited by Siddharth Satish