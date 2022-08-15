HasanAbi gets temporarily blocked on TikTok and calls out the platform’s community guidelines
Twitch streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at being briefly blocked from the short-video sharing platform TikTok.
The streamer shared a screenshot of his TikTok account replace, by which it was revealed that one of many movies he posted earlier this month was muted for allegedly violating neighborhood tips.
After the moderation crew reviewed his attraction, they ended up eradicating the neighborhood tips violation and apologized to the political commentator for inflicting any inconvenience.
Every week later, on August 14, the Twitch star was notified that he had been briefly blocked from posting on TikTok resulting from a number of violations of the neighborhood tips and that his account can be reinstated on August 20.
HasanAbi didn’t respect the choice and vented on Twitter:
“TikTok is the dumbest f***ing social media platform. I’m shedding my f***ing thoughts with their neighborhood tips. Make it make sense to me please.”
The Twitter neighborhood reacts to HasanAbi’s rant about TikTok
Hasan is an lively TikTok person and is thought for watching and reacting to essentially the most viral posts on the video-sharing platform.
His sudden suspension from TikTok garnered plenty of buzz on Twitter, with a whole lot of followers flocking to the remark part to share their ideas.
Twitch streamer and former League of Legends growth crew member Blaustoise sarcastically said that Hasan ought to combine in some dance strikes and quirky developments:
Twitter person nana (@onigirlnanalol) defined that after a TikTok person’s account will get struck a sure variety of instances, the platform robotically begins reviewing each video of theirs:
Some followers agreed with HasanAbi’s stance on TikTok’s neighborhood tips:
Group members mocked TikTok’s apology for mistakenly muting the Twitch content material creator’s movies, which was adopted by a week-long suspension:
Customers shared a screenshot of Hasan’s most up-to-date TikTok publish and pointed to an alert banner, stating that the streamer’s content material gave the impression to be “selling violence:”
One other fan claimed to have had a Zoom dialogue with a TikTok worker and said that the crew was conscious of the platform’s automated suspension points:
Others recommended that HasanAbi censor his content material on TikTok:
Listed below are some extra related fan reactions:
Hasan is one of the biggest Just Chatting content creators on Twitch. He began his online career in 2018. He currently has 2,140,283 followers and averages 33k viewers per stream.