Has Controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels passed away? Find Kevin Samuels net worth and other information here!!

Kevin said that he was an “image consultant” and “influencer.” As many as 1.4 million people were subscribed to his YouTube account. According to the Famous Rich People, Kevin Samuels net worth is $4 million. He had made himself known on a lot of different social media sites because of his work. The man had more than 80,000 fans on Instagram and more than 277,000 on Facebook.

Kevin Samuels Early Life

Instagram says that Kevin Samuels is an image consultant and a life coach. It’s because he gives fashion and grooming advice to everyone, but especially to people who are black. For his online consulting, he became famous and was talked about all over the world.

Kevin Roshon Samuels was born on March 13, 1965, in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States, and he lives there now. His family was from the African American community, and he was a follower of Christ. He didn’t say very much about his parents.

His family was said to be broken. His parents split up. In his interview, he said that he was more close to his mother than his father, which was true. She broke up with him, so he went back to Oklahoma even though they were from Atlanta. This means he was born and lived there all his life.

At Millwood High School, he began his high school education. Later, he graduated from the University of Oklahoma, which is very well-known. When he went to college, he studied chemical engineering. In spite of his background in science, he worked in the media to make a lot of money.

After he finished school, he worked in the chemical industry as a business manager and a business consultant in that field. Another thing he did was help with advertising because he was good at getting people to buy things from the company. There were three and a half years of business development manager work in Office Depot that he did for them.

Kevin Samuels Career Info

It is a company called Supermedia that he worked for from 2009 to 2011. It was in Advertising that he was able to make the brand more appealing. Also in 2013, he was a worker at The Real Yellow Pages, which is also a company that sells ads.

To the company, he was a great help because of his ability to make people want to listen. on the 20th of May, 2015, he set up his youtube channel. But his journey with youtube began in 2016. Kevin has made a lot of motivational videos and videos about fashion and life on his youtube channels. This made him more popular and made him a YouTube star.

He also had his own store called Life and style by Kevin Samuels, which taught people about social issues, life, and how to dress and look good. He also had his own shop. People who can’t get into his showroom for whatever reason can now watch videos online. As well, he gives valuable advice to a lot of businesses and brands on how to make them more valuable and improve their business.

Has Kevin Samuels Passed Away?

News about Kevin started to spread on Thursday (May 5), leaving many of his fans wondering what had happened to him.

Later, the American TV network Revolt TV, which was co-founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs, said that he had died. “REVOLT Black News” says that “reliable sources” have told them that YouTube star and “relationship guru” Kevin Samuels died today, May 5, the report says.

Marc Lamont Hill, the host of BET News, also said that the news was true. He tweeted: “So now I’ve heard from a lot of people that Kevin Samuels has died.” The cause of his death hasn’t been found out yet. In this time of sorrow, HITC sends its thoughts and prayers to Kevin Samuels’ family and friends.

Kevin Samuels Net Worth

Kevin Samules net worth is $4 million. He is an American image consultant and lifestyle coach, and he also does some YouTube videos. He is known for giving speeches that are both motivating and effective.

