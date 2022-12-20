Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein was discovered responsible Monday of rape at a Los Angeles trial in one other #MeToo second of reckoning, 5 years after he turned a magnet for the motion.

After deliberating for 9 days spanning greater than two weeks, the jury of eight males and 4 ladies reached the decision on the second prison trial of the 70-year-old onetime highly effective film mogul, who is 2 years right into a 23-year sentence for a rape and sexual assault conviction in New York.

Weinstein was discovered responsible of rape, compelled oral copulation and one other sexual misconduct depend involving an Italian mannequin and actor who stated he appeared uninvited at her resort room door throughout a Los Angeles movie pageant in 2013. The jury was unable to succeed in a call on a number of counts, notably costs involving Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the spouse of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The jury reported it was unable to succeed in verdicts in her allegations and the allegations of one other lady. A mistrial was declared on these counts.

He was additionally acquitted of a sexual battery allegation made by a therapeutic massage therapist who handled Weinstein at a resort in 2010.

Weinstein regarded down on the desk and appeared to place his face in his palms when the preliminary responsible counts have been learn. He regarded ahead as the remainder of the decision was learn.

He faces as much as 24 years in jail when he’s sentenced. Prosecutors and protection attorneys had no speedy touch upon the decision.

“Harvey Weinstein won’t ever have the ability to rape one other lady. He’ll spend the remainder of his life behind bars the place he belongs,” Siebel Newsom stated in an announcement. “All through the trial, Weinstein’s legal professionals used sexism, misogyny, and bullying techniques to intimidate, demean, and mock us survivors. The trial was a stark reminder that we as a society have work to do.”

“It’s time for the defendant’s reign of terror to finish,” Deputy District Lawyer Marlene Martinez stated within the prosecution’s closing argument. “It’s time for the kingmaker to be dropped at justice.”

Story continues

Missing any forensic proof or eyewitness accounts of assaults Weinstein’s accusers stated occurred from 2005 to 2013, the case hinged closely on the tales and credibility of the 4 ladies on the heart of the costs.

The accusers included Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker whose husband is California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Her intense and emotional testimony of being raped by Weinstein in a resort room in 2005 introduced the trial its most dramatic moments.

Lauren Younger, the one accuser who testified at each Weinstein trials, stated she was a mannequin aspiring to be an actor and screenwriter who was assembly with Weinstein a couple of script in 2013 when he trapped her in a resort rest room, groped her and masturbated in entrance of her.

The jury was unable to succeed in a verdict on the cost involving Younger. Jurors informed the choose they have been 10-2 in favor of conviction on her depend, and 8-4 in favor of conviction on the 2 counts involving Siebel Newsom.

Martinez stated in her closing that the ladies entered Weinstein’s resort suites or let him into their rooms, with no concept of what awaited them.

“Who would suspect that such an leisure business titan can be a degenerate rapist?” she stated.

The ladies’s tales echoed the allegations of dozens of others who’ve emerged since Weinstein turned a #MeToo lightning rod beginning with tales within the New York Occasions in 2017. A film about that reporting, “She Mentioned,” was launched through the trial, and jurors have been repeatedly warned to not see it.

It was the protection that made #MeToo a difficulty through the trial, nonetheless, emphasizing that not one of the 4 ladies went to the authorities till after the motion made Weinstein a goal.

Protection legal professionals stated two of the ladies have been solely mendacity about their encounters with Weinstein, and that the opposite two had “100% consensual” sexual interactions that they later reframed.

“Remorse is just not the identical factor as rape,” Weinstein legal professional Alan Jackson stated in his closing argument.

He urged jurors to look previous the the ladies’s emotional testimony and deal with the factual proof.

“‘Consider us as a result of we’re mad, imagine us as a result of we cried,’” Jackson stated jurors have been being requested to do. “Properly, fury doesn’t make truth. And tears don’t make fact.”

All the ladies concerned within the costs glided by Jane Doe in courtroom. The Related Press doesn’t sometimes identify individuals who say they’ve been sexually abused until they arrive ahead publicly or conform to be named by their attorneys, as the ladies named right here did.

Prosecutors referred to as 40 different witnesses in an try to present context and corroboration to these tales. 4 have been different ladies who weren’t a part of the costs however testified that Weinstein raped or sexually assaulted them. They have been dropped at the stand to determine a sample of sexual predation.

Weinstein beat 4 different felony costs earlier than the trial even ended when prosecutors stated a girl he was charged with raping twice and sexually assaulting twice wouldn’t seem to testify. They declined to present a cause. Decide Lisa Lench dismissed these costs.

Weinstein’s newest conviction palms a victory to victims of sexual misconduct of well-known males within the wake of some authorized setbacks, together with the dismissal of Invoice Cosby’s conviction final 12 months. The rape trial of “That ’70s Present” actor Danny Masterson, held concurrently and simply down the corridor from Weinstein’s, led to a mistrial. And actor Kevin Spacey was victorious at a sexual battery civil trial in New York final month.

Weinstein’s New York conviction survived an preliminary enchantment, however the case is ready to be heard by the state’s highest courtroom subsequent 12 months. The California conviction, additionally prone to be appealed, means he is not going to stroll free even when the East Coast conviction is thrown out.

___

Observe AP Leisure Author Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

___

For extra on the Harvey Weinstein trial, go to: https://apnews.com/hub/harvey-weinstein